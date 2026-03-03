KC Linen Opens 40,000-Square-Foot Laundry Facility. Photo provided by KC Linen.

NEW ORLEANS – KC Linen has opened a more than 40,000-square-foot facility in New Orleans East with the capacity to process up to 50,000 pounds of laundry per day and create more than 100 jobs in its first year. Owner Juan Raymundo Jr. said the move represents a strategic expansion that builds on the company’s existing hotel partnerships.

“The idea for KC Linen came directly from our experience with KC Janitorial, our staffing company that primarily serves hotels in New Orleans,” said Raymundo. “We received valuable feedback both from our employees who are staffed at hotels and from the hotel leadership themselves. Through these insights, we learned there was a clear need for a reliable, local laundry partner — and some of our hotel customers even recommended that we launch our own laundry to fill this gap.”

Raymundo said the company installed state-of-the-art equipment at its New Orleans East facility which allows it to maintain a 24-hour turnaround time for customers.

“We have made significant investments in advanced, high-efficiency equipment and modern processing technology to ensure consistent quality, reliability, and operational excellence,” said Raymundo.

The company has also introduced an online customer portal that allows hotels to schedule pickups, manage accounts and track drivers in real time, adding a layer of transparency and operational control.

The early response from hotel operators has been very positive.

“We have begun facility walkthroughs with hotel managers and the feedback has been extremely encouraging,” said Raymundo. “Operators are excited to have a local laundry option in New Orleans rather than relying on out-of-state providers.”

Local Investment, Regional Expansion

“By creating over 100 jobs in our first year, we provide meaningful employment opportunities for the local workforce,” said Raymundo.

Investment in modern equipment and a fully renovated facility in New Orleans East also brings capital into the community and benefits local suppliers, contractors and service providers, reinforcing workforce development and broader industrial growth in the area.

Raymundo said the site’s location further strengthens its competitive position in the Gulf South market.

“The facility is just 10 minutes from the city, making it convenient for local hotels and businesses, while also positioning us well to expand our pickup and delivery services to Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Biloxi,” he said.

Modernizing for Capacity and Efficiency

Opening the facility required extensive upgrades.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was renovating the facility, which was previously operated by another laundry company,” said Raymundo. “The building required significant upgrades to meet our operational standards. For example, we removed outdated firetube boilers and replaced them with new, high-efficiency boiler systems. That process alone took more than eight months and delayed our opening timeline.”

KC Linen also invested in completely modernizing the interior of the building, giving it a fresh look and improving overall workflow efficiency.

“Like many industrial projects, we also faced extended lead times for equipment delivery and repairs — in some cases ranging from several months to nearly a year,” said Raymundo.

He said that despite these challenges, KC Linen was fortunate because they received guidance and support from many local businesses.

“Combined with the expertise of our team, who bring strong backgrounds in the laundry industry, we were able to navigate the obstacles successfully. In the end, we chose not to rush the process, ensuring the facility was built and equipped the right way from the start — and we are proud to now be fully operational,” said Raymundo.

KC Linen Growth Strategy

Looking ahead over the next three to five years, Raymundo said the goal is to grow the KC brand and expand services beyond hotels to include restaurants and hospitals. “Currently, there is a lack of a true ‘one-stop shop’ in our area, and KC aims to fill that gap by offering both staffing and linen solutions under one roof,” he said.

KC Linen has an additional 11,000 square feet of warehouse space at the KC Janitorial office where the company plans to open a second laundry facility to serve these additional industries.

“As the New Orleans hospitality sector continues to grow, we are committed to scaling our operations to meet the increasing demand while maintaining the high standards our customers expect,” said Raymundo.