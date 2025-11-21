Login
Economic Development

Katoen Natie Plans $25M Expansion in Baton Rouge

November 21, 2025
BATON ROUGE, La. – Katoen Natie Baton Rouge, LLC has broken ground on a $25 million expansion at the company’s Baton Rouge Polymers Terminal. The project will add a new logistics facility to support Louisiana’s growing specialty chemicals and advanced materials industries, strengthening the Capital Region’s position as a hub for industrial distribution and manufacturing.

