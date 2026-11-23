NEW ORLEANS — The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Holly Jolly Market Dec. 3-4 at Ursuline Academy of New Orleans, bringing an expanded lineup of local makers, boutiques, artists and specialty vendors together for two evenings of holiday shopping.

The annual market brings together local small businesses offering home décor, holiday merchandise, handmade gifts and specialty items. The event provides an opportunity for participating vendors to reach holiday shoppers while supporting the Junior League’s community initiatives.

Junior League’s Holly Jolly Market Returns Dec. 3-4. Photo provided by the Junior League of New Orleans.

Holly Jolly Market Celebrates 10 Years

“Holly Jolly Market is one of our favorite holiday traditions, bringing our community together to celebrate the season, support local businesses and share in the spirit of giving,” said LeeAnn Moss, JLNO president. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Ursuline Academy for two days of shopping and holiday festivities. Every year, the community’s support for the market helps make the League’s work across the greater New Orleans region possible.”

- Sponsors -

The market opens with Poinsettia Preview Night on Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The ticketed event, open to guests ages 21 and older, offers early access to the vendor marketplace, refreshments provided by Mid City Yacht Club and culinary partners, and giveaways.

Junior League’s Holly Jolly Market Returns Dec. 3-4. Photo provided by the Junior League of New Orleans.

Tickets are $30, with proceeds supporting JLNO’s mission.

The market opens free to the public Dec. 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ursuline Academy’s gymnasium, located at the corner of Claiborne and Nashville avenues in New Orleans. On-site parking is available.

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Junior League’s Holly Jolly Market Returns Dec. 3-4. Photo provided by the Junior League of New Orleans.

Sponsorship information, tickets for Poinsettia Preview Night and the full list of participating vendors are available at www.jlno.org.

Event sponsors include The Times-Picayune, Martin’s Wine Cellar, Golden Lily, Where Y’at Magazine and Bella Gifts to Geaux.

About the Junior League of New Orleans

Founded in 1924, the Junior League of New Orleans is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women’s leadership through volunteer service, collaboration and training. Its programs focus on expanding economic opportunities for women, supporting caregivers and promoting women’s health and wellness. Initiatives include the Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship, which provides funding and mentorship to women business owners, a scholarship program and the JLNO Diaper Bank.