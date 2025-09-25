Junior League to Host “Get on Board”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) has announced that it will host its annual Get on Board training Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get on Board is a single day workshop providing knowledge and skills to current board members, nonprofit staff or those wishing to serve on a nonprofit board. Since 2008, more than 700 individuals have participated in the training.

“Get on Board is a Junior League of New Orleans training program designed to strengthen community leadership by cultivating the skills of individuals who are active volunteers, interested in serving on nonprofit boards, or currently holding board leadership roles” said Michelle Clarke Payne, president of JLNO. “It is one of the many ways the Junior League of New Orleans serves our community through the effective action and leadership of trained and knowledgeable volunteers and board members.”

This year’s training will be at Junior League of New Orleans Headquarters located at 4319 Carondelet Street. Get on Board topics include strategic planning, effective leadership development and fundraising tips. Speaker presentations are augmented with interactive role-playing and information on how a board member’s responsibilities relate with other duties within a nonprofit organization.

Get On Board Speakers

Participants will hear from speakers and leaders including:

Michelle Clarke Payne, JLNO & United Way of Southeast

JLNO & United Way of Southeast Nicole Learson, Professional Registered Parliamentarian

Professional Registered Parliamentarian Kimberly Novod, Co-founder and Executive Director of Saul’s Light

Co-founder and Executive Director of Saul’s Light Amy Corcoran , Corcoran & Bernard

, Corcoran & Bernard Jennifer Bernard , Corcoran & Bernard

, Corcoran & Bernard Lindsay Hendrix, Chief Impact Officer for Second Harvest

Chief Impact Officer for Second Harvest Jennifer Best, CEO of Eden Centers

CEO of Eden Centers William Stoudt , Executive Director of Rebuilding Together

, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Ronnie Slone, President of The Slone Group

Local nonprofit organizations looking for board members are invited to attend the networking happy hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and get acquainted with the Get on Board participants, share about the volunteer leadership and board service opportunities available in the metropolitan New Orleans region.

Tickets are $150 and available to purchase now. Scholarships are also available.

For more information about Get on Board or to register, visit the website.

About Junior League New Orleans

Junior League of New Orleans is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. More information on the organization can be found at www.jlno.org.