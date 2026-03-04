Junior League to Host 6th Women’s Leadership Summit

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) will host its 6th annual Women’s Leadership Summit, “Conditioned for Courage: Fit in Every Way to Go Further,” bringing together regional business and community leaders for a day of networking and professional development. The event, presented by Ochsner Baptist, takes place at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel on March 6.

Founded in 1924, the Junior League of New Orleans is part of a global network of nearly 300 leagues dedicated to advancing women’s leadership and community impact through volunteer service and training. Organizers say the Women’s Leadership Summit reflects that broader mission by creating a space where women across industries can strengthen professional networks, build leadership skills and exchange ideas that benefit both their careers and the communities they serve.

Junior League: Summit Programming Highlights

The 2026 Women’s Leadership Summit is designed for women at every stage of their careers, from emerging professionals and entrepreneurs to senior executives. Organizers say the event will provide opportunities for networking, professional development and discussions on leadership.

Sessions will explore topics including building leadership legacy, investing for long-term financial health, strengthening local charities, mastering the art of influence and women’s wellness. Breakout discussions will feature speakers and leaders from organizations including Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, JPMorgan Chase and the Goldring Family Foundation, offering perspectives on leadership development, financial strategy and philanthropy.

The summit will open with a keynote address by Lauren Haydel, founder of New Orleans apparel brand Fleurty Girl, whose company has grown from a small T-shirt venture into a nationally recognized lifestyle brand. The event will also feature a keynote luncheon with Commander’s Palace co-proprietor Ti Martin, who has helped guide the iconic restaurant through decades of growth while expanding its national reputation, as well as networking opportunities and a curated vendor marketplace showcasing local women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The Women’s Leadership Summit reflects our mission to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact,” said JLNO President Michelle Clarke Payne. “This year’s theme, Conditioned for Courage, celebrates resilience, growth and the power of women to go further, together.”

Proceeds from the summit support the Junior League of New Orleans’ community initiatives and leadership training programs, which focus on developing women leaders while addressing local needs through volunteer service and nonprofit partnerships.

The JLNO’s 6th annual Women’s Leadership Summit is open to the public and tickets are $150, with lunch-only tickets available for $115.