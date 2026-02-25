Junior League of New Orleans Presents the 2026 Women’s Leadership Summit: Conditioned for Courage

On Friday, March 6, the Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) will bring together some of the region’s most dynamic women leaders, innovators, and changemakers for the 6th annual Women’s Leadership Summit (WLS), an energizing full‑day experience designed to equip women to lead boldly, elevate their career,s and strengthen their impact across Greater New Orleans.

This year’s theme, Conditioned for Courage: Fit in Every Way to Go Further, reflects a powerful truth: leadership isn’t a single skill; it’s a discipline. It’s emotional, intellectual, financial, and physical resilience. And throughout the day, attendees will hear from extraordinary women who embody what it means to build strength in every dimension of their lives and careers.

Presented by Ochsner Baptist, WLS takes place at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel and is open to both long‑time JLNO supporters and first‑time attendees ready to invest in their professional growth. With a lineup designed to spark insight, fuel confidence, and ignite meaningful connections, WLS continues to grow as one of the region’s most anticipated women‑focused leadership events.

A Full Day of High‑Impact Learning

The morning opens with remarks from JLNO President Michelle Clarke Payne, setting the tone with a focus on resilience, purpose, and the collective power of women leading with intention.

From there, attendees will dive into a series of breakout sessions that speak directly to the real‑world challenges and opportunities women face today — whether leading organizations, building culture, navigating career transitions or driving community change.

Session I offers three compelling tracks:

Leadership & Legacy, featuring voices from sectors spanning finance, philanthropy, and social impact, explores how women create lasting change by leading with clarity and courage.

Investing in Women: Financial Fitness for a Lifetime brings together wealth advisors and industry leaders to help attendees build confidence around long‑term financial well-being, a critical component of sustained leadership.

Beyond the Bayou spotlights leaders strengthening Louisiana’s charitable landscape and expanding opportunities for community partners statewide.

A keynote luncheon anchors the mid‑day experience, offering space for reflection, networking, and collaborative energy.

The afternoon builds momentum with Session II, where attendees will choose from tracks centered on influence, wellness, and bold leadership:

Her Voice/Her Power digs into the art of storytelling as a leadership tool, a must‑have skill in today’s business environment.

Wellness in Motion focuses on women’s health, strength, and community support, recognizing that leadership thrives when women are well.

Leading Boldly brings together powerhouse executives shaping the future of business, philanthropy, and regional growth.

A Platform to Rise Higher, Together

WLS isn’t just about inspiration. It’s about equipping women with the tools, strategies, and connections to advance with confidence in an ever‑changing business landscape. The vendor marketplace, networking breaks, and collaborative learning environment ensure attendees walk away with both practical knowledge and actionable momentum.

As JLNO continues its mission to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact, WLS remains one of its most powerful platforms, creating a space where New Orleans’ business community, emerging leaders, and seasoned executives converge to support one another’s growth.

Reserve Your Spot

Tickets are $150, with a limited number of luncheon‑only tickets available for $115. WLS is open to the public, and seats go quickly each year. To register or learn more, visit jlno.org/wls.

On March 6, step into a room filled with courage, connection, and unstoppable women — including you.