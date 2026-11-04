Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2027 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s Council Report and the 2025 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report. While women drive economic growth, too many still lack access to capital, mentors, and visibility that can move a young business forward. The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is working to change that.

Since 2016, the Woman Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship has been JLNO’s signature initiative supporting one female founder each year with financial backing, hands-on mentorship, and in-kind services shaped to help early-stage businesses grow with intention. Past recipients have expanded their teams, increased revenue, sharpened their strategy, and earned meaningful recognition. Finalists also leave with valuable coaching and connections to fuel what comes next.

Applications for the 2027 Fellowship are now open, and the deadline is January 15, 2027. Apply at JLNO.ORG/WE-FELLOWSHIP

Why This Program Matters

JLNO members share a commitment to developing women leaders and strengthening Greater New Orleans. The WE Fellowship brings that mission to life. It is a year-long investment in a founder’s vision, creating ripple effects across her business, her customers, and the next generation of women watching her rise.

Who Can Apply

The WE Fellowship is designed for early-stage, women-owned businesses preparing for real, sustainable growth.

The business owner should be:

● A woman entrepreneur who is a stakeholder. The business is majority woman-owned (51% or more ownership interest).

● Age 21 or older

● A legal resident of the United States

● Someone who has not been convicted of financial fraud or any financial crime

The business may be in any industry and should:

● Be formed under U.S. law and operating in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard or St. Charles Parish

● Have between 1-5 years of continuous operations

● Generate annual revenue greater than $0 and less than $750,000

● Be in good standing with the Better Business Bureau, if they are a member of the Better Business Bureau

● Be in good standing with the Secretary of State at the time of application

***Nonprofit organizations or subsidiary or franchise businesses are not eligible.***

The selected WE Fellow should also reflect JLNO’s values by embracing diversity, equity, inclusion, and community impact.

Application + Selection Timeline

Step 1 – Apply: Submit the online WE Fellowship Application by January 15, 2027. It’s free, and you do not need to be a JLNO member to apply.

Step 2 – Prepare for Pitches: Finalists will be selected to deliver a 5-minute pitch at the public pitch competition. Prior to the event, each finalist will have a one-on-one coaching session with an expert advisor from Trepwise to help craft her presentation.

Step 3 – Live Pitch: Finalists take the stage on April 16, 2027, at JLNO Headquarters before a panel of judges and a live audience. A public vote awards one prize, while judges select the official WE Fellow.

Sample Fellowship Components

● Mentoring and support from Junior League of New Orleans members

● Cash grant provided by Fidelity Bank

● Legal services from Jones Walker (value $5,000)

● Access to meeting space in Uptown New Orleans

● Tuition to JLNO’s Get on Board nonprofit board training program

● Business coaching from experienced advisors

● Features in JLNO’s Lagniappe magazine

● Branding photography package

● Opportunities to market to all JLNO members

● One year of JLNO membership dues for eligible recipients

Ready to Apply?

If you are a woman building something bold and ready for support that expands your impact, the 2026 WE Fellowship is your chance.

Applications are open through January 15, 2027. Learn more and apply at JLNO.org/WE-Fellowship.