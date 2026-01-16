Login
Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2026 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Application Deadline: February 1, 2026 | Pitch Competition: April 9, 2026

January 16, 2026   |By

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s Council Report and the 2025 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report. While women drive economic growth, too many still lack access to capital, mentors, and visibility that can move a young business forward.

The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is working to change that.

Since 2016, the Woman Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship has been JLNO’s signature initiative supporting one female founder each year with financial backing, hands-on mentorship, and in-kind services shaped to help early-stage businesses grow with intention. Past recipients have expanded their teams, increased revenue, sharpened their strategy, and earned meaningful recognition. Finalists also leave with valuable coaching and connections to fuel what comes next.

Applications for the 2026 Fellowship are now open, and the deadline is Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Why This Program Matters

JLNO members share a commitment to developing women leaders and strengthening Greater New Orleans. The WE Fellowship brings that mission to life. It is a year-long investment in a founder’s vision, creating ripple effects across her business, her customers, and the next generation of women watching her rise.

Who Can Apply

The WE Fellowship is designed for early-stage, women-owned businesses preparing for real, sustainable growth.

The business-owner should be:

The business can be in any industry and should:

***Nonprofit organizations or subsidiary or franchise businesses are not eligible.***

The WE Fellow should also reflect JLNO’s values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and community impact.

Application + Selection Timeline

Step 1 – Apply
Submit the online WE Fellowship Application by February 1, 2026. It’s free, and you do not need to be a JLNO member to apply.

Step 2 – Prepare for Pitches
Finalists will be selected to deliver a 10-minute pitch at the public competition on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Before the event, each finalist will meet with an expert advisor to help craft her presentation.

Step 3 – Pitch Live
Finalists take the stage on April 9, 2026, at JLNO Headquarters before a panel of judges and a live audience. A public vote awards one prize, while judges select the official WE Fellow.

Sample Fellowship Components

Ready to Apply?

If you are a woman building something bold and ready for support that expands your impact, the 2026 WE Fellowship is your chance.

Applications are open through February 1, 2026. Learn more and apply at JLNO.org/WE-Fellowship.

