Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2026 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s Council Report and the 2025 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report. While women drive economic growth, too many still lack access to capital, mentors, and visibility that can move a young business forward.

The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is working to change that.

Since 2016, the Woman Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship has been JLNO’s signature initiative supporting one female founder each year with financial backing, hands-on mentorship, and in-kind services shaped to help early-stage businesses grow with intention. Past recipients have expanded their teams, increased revenue, sharpened their strategy, and earned meaningful recognition. Finalists also leave with valuable coaching and connections to fuel what comes next.

Applications for the 2026 Fellowship are now open, and the deadline is Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Why This Program Matters

JLNO members share a commitment to developing women leaders and strengthening Greater New Orleans. The WE Fellowship brings that mission to life. It is a year-long investment in a founder’s vision, creating ripple effects across her business, her customers, and the next generation of women watching her rise.

Who Can Apply

The WE Fellowship is designed for early-stage, women-owned businesses preparing for real, sustainable growth.

The business-owner should be:

A woman who is the majority stakeholder or equal partner with a spouse or partner and manages daily operations

Age 21 or older

A legal U.S. resident

Someone who has not been convicted of financial fraud or any financial crime

The business can be in any industry and should:

Be formed under U.S. law and operating in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard or St. Charles Parish

Have between 1 and 5 years of continuous operations

Generate annual revenue between $0 and $750,000

Be in good standing with the Better Business Bureau

Be in good standing with the Secretary of State at the time of application, and upload a screenshot confirming the filing

***Nonprofit organizations or subsidiary or franchise businesses are not eligible.***

The WE Fellow should also reflect JLNO’s values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and community impact.

Application + Selection Timeline

Step 1 – Apply

Submit the online WE Fellowship Application by February 1, 2026. It’s free, and you do not need to be a JLNO member to apply.

Step 2 – Prepare for Pitches

Finalists will be selected to deliver a 10-minute pitch at the public competition on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Before the event, each finalist will meet with an expert advisor to help craft her presentation.

Step 3 – Pitch Live

Finalists take the stage on April 9, 2026, at JLNO Headquarters before a panel of judges and a live audience. A public vote awards one prize, while judges select the official WE Fellow.

Sample Fellowship Components

Mentoring and support from JLNO members

Cash grant provided by Fidelity Bank

Accounting advising from Amanda Aguillard, CPA – Padgett, Louisiana

Legal services from Jones Walker

Meeting space in Uptown New Orleans

Tuition to JLNO’s Get on Board program

Coaching and evaluation from business experts

Features in JLNO’s Lagniappe magazine and Inside New Orleans

Branding photography package

Opportunities to market to JLNO members

One year of JLNO membership dues for eligible recipients

Ready to Apply?

If you are a woman building something bold and ready for support that expands your impact, the 2026 WE Fellowship is your chance.