Junior League Marks 100th Anniversary with $100K in Grants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans is now accepting grant applications for the fall round of its Community Assistance Fund grant, which aims to support nonprofits that advance the well-being of women in New Orleans. Applications are due Aug. 25.

In celebration of JLNO’s 100-year anniversary, the organization pledged to distribute $100,000 in Community Assistance Fund grants. Each grant awarded must support at least one of three categories: economic opportunity, family assistance and physical/mental health.

“The Junior League of New Orleans has granted nearly $500,000 to 63 nonprofits since the Community Assistance Fund’s inception in 2014,” said JLNO President Tara Waldron in a press release. “Grant opportunities like these are pivotal to filling gaps in community services and supporting agencies that are positively impacting our communities.”

Earlier this year, JLNO awarded the first half of funding to St. Thomas Community Health Center, New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, The Bright School of the Deaf, Emergency Legal Responders, STEM Heads and Teresa Talks. The recipients of the remaining $50,000 will be announced Oct. 15.

“Thanks to the support of the Junior League of New Orleans, St. Thomas Community Health Center will now be able to provide Cervical cancer early detection and treatment,” said Chaniel Age, women’s health nurse practitioner.

In the same release, St Thomas’ Dr. Kelley Morel added that “with the addition of this specialized equipment, women who are uninsured or underinsured will no longer have lengthy wait times for a diagnosis and in some cases, treatment for Cervical abnormalities. The entire Women’s Health Group at St. Thomas Clinic is grateful to the Junior League of New Orleans for this significant advancement in healthcare for disadvantaged women.”

Past recipients of the Community Assistance Fund grants include nonprofits like Dress for Success, Operation Restoration, KID smART, ArcGNO, Son of a Saint, YMCA of Greater New Orleans and The 18th Ward.

Community Assistance Fund applications for Junior League of New Orleans can be submitted at jlno.org for up to $20,000 through Aug. 25.