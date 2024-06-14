Junior League of New Orleans Inducts New Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans welcomed its new board of directors during the 100th annual Passing of the Gavel ceremony held recently at the organization’s headquarters at 4319 Carondelet Street.
The 2024-2025 board of directors includes:
- Tara Waldron, president
- Michelle Clarke Payne, president-elect
- Melissa Ferniz Nunn, secretary
- Paige Kuhlmann Farrell, treasurer
- Genevieve Anderson, assistant treasurer
- Shelby Wynne, Business Council director
- Carol O’Connor, Communications Council director
- Catherine Rigby, Community Council director
- Tabitha Mangano, Membership Council director
- Erica Washington, nominating chair
- LeeAnn Moss, Planning & Development Council director
- Christine Minero Rigamer, Ways & Means Council director
“The opportunity to lead this organization is a dream I didn’t know that I had,” says Waldron. “The resilience and commitment to the New Orleans community this organization has shown over the past 100 years is awe-inspiring and I look forward to the positive impact JLNO is able to accomplish as we embark on a new century of service.”
During the ceremony attendees gathered to welcome the new board of directors and celebrate JLNO’s impact in the 2023-2024 League year. Outgoing president Ashley Cangelosi Llewellyn presented $50,000 in grants to six nonprofits as part of the organization’s Community Assistance Program. The grants were awarded to St. Thomas Community Health Center ($15,850), New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter ($7,150), Teresa Talks ($1,200), Emergency Legal Responders ($7,500), The Bright School of the Deaf ($5,000) and STEM Heads ($13,250). Llewellyn also awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships.
As one of the largest Leagues in the world, JLNO is an organization of more than 1,700 women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.