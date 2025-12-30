NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) awarded $20,000 in Community Assistance Fund grants to four nonprofits strengthening women and families across Greater New Orleans — En-Hacore Community Center and Orientation (ECCO), Youth Run NOLA, the Dinerral Shavers Educational Fund (DSEF) and Streetside Library.

“The Community Assistance Fund is one of JLNO’s most community-centered programs and we’re thrilled to support organizations that are changing lives right here at home,” said Taralyn Webster, JLNO’s Community Assistance Fund chair. “From helping young women reach college to building confidence through running or reading, these groups represent what’s best about our city.”

The Community Assistance Fund grants are awarded in one of three categories: Economic Opportunity, Family Assistance and Physical/Mental Health. ECCO will expand its educational and STEM programs for first-generation Latina students, opening doors to college and careers. Youth Run NOLA will empower young people through movement and mentorship, helping girls and nonbinary youth build confidence, resilience and community. DSEF will equip adolescent girls with leadership and health education through its expanding GIRLS NOLA program and Streetside Library will bring diverse, culturally relevant books directly to families across New Orleans, promoting literacy and connection.

“JLNO is honored to partner with such powerful community organizations,” said Michelle Clarke Payne, JLNO president. “Each grantee is helping women and families in ways that impact generations — opening doors, lifting burdens, and creating a stronger New Orleans for all.”

Since 2014, JLNO’s Community Assistance Fund has invested nearly $600,000 in more than 70 local nonprofits working to uplift women and families. The 2025 grant cycle drew a record number of applications, reflecting the growing reach of the program.

To learn more about JLNO’s Community Assistance Fund visit jlno.org.