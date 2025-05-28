Junior League Inducts New Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) welcomed their new board of directors during the 101st annual Passing of the Gavel ceremony held last week at the organization’s Headquarters at 4319 Carondelet St.

The 2025-2026 board of directors includes:

Michelle Clarke Payne, president

Shelby Wynne, president-elect

Phoebe Hathorn, secretary

Genevieve Anderson, treasurer

Margaret Saik, assistant treasurer

Krystal Hebert, Planning & Development Council director

Hope Clay, nominating chair

Emily Vorhoff, Community Council director

Savanna VanAusdale, Membership Council director

Lynn Spearman, Communications Council director

Lovie Rodgers, Ways & Means Council director

Alexa Dow Sturtz, Business Council director

Kristin Van Hook Moore, sustaining advisor to the board

“The opportunity to lead this organization is an incredible honor,” said Clarke Payne. “The resilience and commitment to the New Orleans community this organization has shown over the past 101 years is truly inspiring and I look forward to the positive impact JLNO will create as we embark on a new century of service.”

During the ceremony attendees gathered to welcome the new board of directors and celebrate JLNO’s impact in the 2024-2025 League year. Out-going president, Tara Waldron, recognized the WE Fellowship Award Recipient, Laura Fenner of Chateau Sew & Sew and the 2025 Sustainer of the Year for the Junior League of New Orleans.

She also presented $8,000 in scholarships to two non-traditional female students as part of the organization’s Scholarship Opportunity Program, helping to alleviate their financial burden and providing an easier path to economic success and independence.

According to Junior League of New Orleans, one of the most exciting moments of the night was when Waldron had the opportunity to present the inaugural Volunteer of the Year Award to an Active Member of the Junior League of New Orleans. This award honors a Junior League of New Orleans Active Member who has demonstrated outstanding service, leadership, and dedication throughout the League year.

“This woman exemplifies everything JLNO stands for — not just through her time and energy, but through her passion, initiative, and commitment to our mission and to the community. This year’s recipient, Kenya Myles, has shown tremendous initiative and has actively supported the JLNO Diaper Bank for the past few years. Her spirit, creativity, and commitment truly embody the heart of voluntarism — and the heart of JLNO,” said Tara Waldron, the out-going JLNO president.

As one of the largest Leagues in the world, JLNO is an organization of more than 1,700 women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

About Junior League New Orleans

Junior League of New Orleans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.