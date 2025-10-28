Junior League Brings Opportunities to Local Students

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) will host the return of TOUCH-A-TRUCK®, presented by Ochsner Children’s, on Nov. 15 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. The family-friendly showcase will feature more than 30 trucks, machines and vehicles that build, serve and protect the Greater New Orleans community, offering children a chance to climb aboard, explore, and meet the professionals who operate them.

From helicopters and bulldozers to fire engines and utility trucks, the event turns curiosity into discovery—giving kids a rare opportunity to see how things work and to meet the people who keep the region running. Organizers say these experiences can ignite early interest in engineering, logistics and the skilled trades—fields that power Louisiana’s economy and face growing demand for new talent.

Doors open to all guests at 10 a.m., with VIP early access beginning at 9 a.m. Families can enjoy the event throughout the day, including a sensory-friendly hour at 2 p.m. designed for children who benefit from reduced noise and lights.

- Sponsors -

“TOUCH-A-TRUCK® brings joy, wonder and learning to thousands of children and families every year,” said JLNO President Michelle Clarke Payne. “It’s a celebration of community and reflects JLNO’s commitment to supporting children and families through education, hands-on experiences and access to opportunities they might not otherwise have.”

Studies show that early, tactile exposure to machines and tools builds confidence in problem-solving and spatial reasoning—skills strongly linked to later success in STEM and technical careers.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Builders and Innovators

Through JLNO’s Hard Hat Helpers program, community members can help open the gates of TOUCH-A-TRUCK® to students from underserved schools. Donations fund Field Trip Friday, which gives hundreds of local children the chance to experience the event at no cost—an opportunity many wouldn’t otherwise have. Families can also make the day even more memorable with a TOUCH-A-TRUCK® Birthday Party, a celebration for kids who love trucks, machines and adventure.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

New this year and powered by Cox Communications, JLNO is raffling a $2,500 Walt Disney World® gift card with trip planning by InteleTravel, including accommodations, dining and park itineraries. Entries are $10 each, and the winner will be drawn live at 3 p.m. at the event; attendance is not required to win.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK® is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsor Ochsner Children’s, along with Cox Communications, American Safety, Raising Cane’s, Manning Family Children’s, Louisiana Blue Foundation, Lamar, Sunbelt Rentals, Maritime Partners and others.

About Junior League New Orleans

Junior League of New Orleans is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. More information on the organization can be found at www.jlno.org.