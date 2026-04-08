NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) announced the five finalists competing in its Woman Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship Pitch Competition Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. – Raven Ancar, Megan Murphy, Stephanie Blue, Coco Howe and Gaby Hazelhoff. The competition will be held at JLNO headquarters located at 4319 Carondelet St. in New Orleans and is open to the public.

The JLNO WE Fellowship Pitch Competition, presented by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R., kicks off a yearlong program designed to support and invest in women entrepreneurs as they grow their solo careers and businesses through mentorship, resources and community. The finalists will pitch their businesses and share their vision for growth for a chance to be selected for the fellowship which includes finical backing, hands-on mentorship and in-kind services designed to help early-stage businesses grow with intention.

“Approximately 39.2% of U.S. businesses are majority-owned by women and gaps in access to capital, mentorship and visibility continue to limit how far many women-owned businesses can grow,” says Michelle Clarke Payne, JLNO President. “Our WE Fellowship program aims to provide greater access to female mentors, resources and role models which are vital to fostering entrepreneurial success for the women entrepreneurs who contribute to our local economy.”

- Sponsors -

The WE Fellowship demonstrates the JLNO’s commitment to empowering women through mentoring, training and support. Launched in 2016, the program celebrates women-owned businesses and highlights the dynamic impact of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our region.

2026 WE Fellowship finalists

Short for $avage (Ancar) is a New Orleans-based record label and consulting company built by an artist, for artists. They specialize in empowering independent Black hip hop artists through music development, brand strategy and business education.

(Ancar) is a New Orleans-based record label and consulting company built by an artist, for artists. They specialize in empowering independent Black hip hop artists through music development, brand strategy and business education. 3 Pillars HR (Blue) is a veteran-owned strategic human resources consulting firm dedicated to helping small to mid-sized organizations strengthen their workforce. With a consultive and personalized approach, they partner with employers to build strong foundations, streamline operations and drive measurable results.

(Blue) is a veteran-owned strategic human resources consulting firm dedicated to helping small to mid-sized organizations strengthen their workforce. With a consultive and personalized approach, they partner with employers to build strong foundations, streamline operations and drive measurable results. PropelHER (Hazelhoff) is a creative strategy studio that brings bold ideas to life through brand identity, digital marketing, launch execution and smooth-as-can-be project management.

(Hazelhoff) is a creative strategy studio that brings bold ideas to life through brand identity, digital marketing, launch execution and smooth-as-can-be project management. Kits Footwear (Howe) is a children’s footwear line that believes childhood is where style begins. Each pair of Kits is designed in New Orleans and handmade in Leon using washable cotton canvas and lightweight soles that move naturally with every step.

(Howe) is a children’s footwear line that believes childhood is where style begins. Each pair of Kits is designed in New Orleans and handmade in Leon using washable cotton canvas and lightweight soles that move naturally with every step. BodyFlow Hydration (Murphy) is a liquid electrolyte concentrate designed to support the body’s natural sodium. It restores the minerals your cells need to properly hydrate, delivering deep, long-lasting hydration with every sip.

Past JLNO WE Fellowship winners include Chateau Sew & Sew (2025), Lagniappe Bakehouse (2024), Pillar Homecare (2023), Bomb Ass Fro (2022), Water Block Kids (2021), Cocktails and Sons (2019), Greek Girls Rice Pudding (2018), Two Girls One Shuck (2017) and Windowsill Pies (2016).

Support for JLNO’s WE Fellowship program include Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R, Jones Walker, Padgett, trepwise, Jillian Marie Photography and It’s the Impact.

The public is invited to attend the WE Fellowship Pitch Competition to learn about these companies, cheer on these incredible women and be part of an evening celebrating innovation, ambition, and entrepreneurship. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 6 p.m. Visit www.jlno.org to learn more.