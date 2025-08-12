Junior Achievement Pres. Named 3-Time Award Finalist

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JAGNO) has announced that its President, Larry Washington, has been named the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Charles R. Hook Award, the highest honor presented by Junior Achievement USA® (JA) to an Area President. Washington received the award on July 24 during the Junior Achievement USA National Leadership Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Charles R. Hook Award is presented annually to a JA Area President who demonstrates outstanding achievement in advancing JA’s mission and impact. This also marks the third consecutive year that Washington was named a finalist—underscoring his continued excellence and the deep respect he has earned across the national JA network.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment our team has to our mission and to the young people of the Greater New Orleans region,” said Washington.

Established in honor of Charles R. Hook—a visionary leader who helped expand JA from a regional initiative to a national movement in the 1940s and 1950s—the award celebrates leaders who exemplify Hook’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and impact.

“On behalf of Junior Achievement, I am thrilled to congratulate Larry Washington on receiving the prestigious Charles R. Hook Award,” said Chad Berg, outgoing Board Chair of JAGNO. “Larry’s visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to empowering youth reflect the very spirit of this award, driving positive change and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and community leaders.”

According to Junior Achievement, JAGNO’s remarkable growth and prosperity under the inspiring leadership and guidance of Washington have been truly exceptional. “Through Washington’s unwavering dedication, strategic direction, and tireless efforts, JA Area has experienced unprecedented expansion and progress,” JAGNO said in a statement.

Over the past decade, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JAGNO) has evolved from a traditional program provider into a dynamic, responsive leader in youth economic education—one that builds bold, locally relevant solutions to meet the unique needs of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Today, JA serves nearly 40,000 youth across 13 Louisiana parishes and 29 Mississippi counties. JA’s work is rooted in the belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to build a secure and meaningful future, regardless of their background or ZIP code. This remarkable growth exemplifies the core mission of Junior Achievement, as students are empowered to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world applications.

Acknowledging Washington’s accomplishments, Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA, expressed admiration, stating, “Larry’s outstanding achievements stand as a source of inspiration for all JA leaders as we continue to pursue our mission of empowering students with the essential skills and knowledge for success. Larry exemplifies the core values of Junior Achievement and has showcased unwavering dedication to driving the growth and prosperity of our organization. We are proud to recognize his remarkable contributions with this esteemed award.”

About Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans

For 70 years, through its hands-on programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JA) has empowered young people to make informed academic and life decisions, fostering economic mobility and preparing them for success in a global economy.

JA serves youth from kindergarten to age 25 across 13 parishes in Southeast Louisiana and 29 counties in South Mississippi. In 2025, JA will celebrate a major milestone by reaching its one millionth student, marking a significant achievement in its mission to inspire and prepare young people for the future and create economic mobility.

For more information on JA, visit www.jagno.org, email Melissa Binder melissa@jagno.org, or connect with Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans on Facebook and @JAneworleans on Instagram.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.

JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start.

Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in nearly 100 markets across the United States as part of 19.9 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.