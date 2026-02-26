Junior Achievement of New Orleans Volunteer Spotlight: Gina Danos

Some of Junior Achievement’s most impactful volunteers never planned on raising their hand. They were simply called to serve. Gina Danos is one of those people, and the young people of Terrebonne Parish are better for it.

Gina first became involved with Junior Achievement after being, in her words, “volun-told” by her fire chief to help support programming at a local elementary school. As someone already responsible for teaching fire prevention and safety education, stepping into a classroom felt familiar, even if the JA curriculum was brand new. What started as a single assignment quickly turned into years of service. Over time, Gina has taught every elementary grade level, building meaningful connections with students across her community.

One of the most rewarding parts of volunteering, Gina says, is seeing the impact extend beyond the classroom. Students regularly recognize her around town and excitedly remind her that they remember her coming to their school to teach for the day. As a local T-Ball coach, she also sees that enthusiasm carry over onto the field, where the kids she coaches light up when they spot a familiar face in their classroom.

Gina believes JA’s strength lies in its ability to connect what students are learning in school to real-world experiences. By helping children see how their lessons relate to real careers, including those of their own family members, JA empowers young people to imagine their future paths early and with confidence.

Volunteering has also been deeply personal for Gina. She learned at a young age the importance of sharing time, talent, and resources with the community, and her work with Junior Achievement has only reinforced that belief while strengthening her connections with local schools. Her own career reflects the power of service. Gina began as a volunteer firefighter, moved into a part-time role, and eventually became Fire Chief. As she notes, sometimes you never know how a volunteer opportunity may turn into much more.

When asked what she would say to someone considering volunteering with JA, Gina encourages them to take the leap, even if they feel nervous. JA provides clear lesson plans and strong resources that make teaching approachable, and new volunteers can always team up with someone experienced. In fact, Gina has since done some “volun-telling” of her own, inviting others to join her. Many of them are now confident enough to lead classrooms independently.

What keeps Gina coming back year after year is knowing that even as the world changes, the importance of financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship education remains constant. She hopes students walk away from their JA experience with knowledge that sticks and the confidence to make positive decisions about their futures.

For Gina Danos, Junior Achievement is more than a volunteer opportunity. It is a reminder that showing up for young people today can help shape the leaders, workers, and community members of tomorrow.

Junior Achievement is grateful to Gina for her years of dedication and service. On behalf of the hundreds and hundreds of students she has reached in Terrebonne Parish, we thank her for showing up, sharing her experience, and helping young people connect their learning to the real world. Volunteers like Gina make our mission possible every day.

If her story inspires you to give back, we invite you to join us. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at https://www.jagno.org/volunteersignup.