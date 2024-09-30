For 70 years, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans has stood firmly behind the belief that “possible” is more than just a word—it’s a powerful vision for the future. Our mission is to instill this sense of possibility in young people, guiding them to recognize and realize their potential. Each day, we dedicate ourselves to helping students bridge the gap between what they learn in school and how they can apply that knowledge in the real world. Through our programs and initiatives, we aim to demonstrate that the future holds endless opportunities and that their dreams are within reach.

Our approach is centered on connecting academic concepts with practical experiences. We understand that classroom lessons can sometimes feel abstract or disconnected from everyday life. Because of this, we work tirelessly to create experiences that illuminate how education is relevant and valuable beyond the school walls. By integrating real-world applications into our curriculum, we help students see the direct impact of their studies on their future careers and personal growth.

Investing in the future is a key aspect of what we teach. We believe that every student has the capacity to shape their own destiny, and we provide them with the tools and knowledge to do so. Our programs offer insights into financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness, equipping students with skills that will serve them well in any path they choose. Whether it’s learning how to manage money wisely, understanding the fundamentals of starting a business, or preparing for a successful career, we aim to empower students to take control of their future.

- Sponsors -

One of the core values of Junior Achievement is the conviction that tomorrow can always be better. We strive to instill hope and resilience in the students we serve, helping them navigate challenges and setbacks with confidence. Through mentorship, hands-on activities, and real-life examples, we show them that obstacles are not roadblocks but rather opportunities for growth and learning. Our goal is to inspire a mindset that embraces possibility and sees every difficulty as a stepping stone to success.

Our commitment extends beyond just providing knowledge; it’s about fostering a supportive environment where students feel encouraged and motivated. We collaborate with educators, volunteers, and community partners to create a network of support that surrounds our students. This collective effort ensures that they have access to the resources and guidance they need to thrive.

Together, we are working to ensure that every student we reach understands that the future is full of possibilities and that with determination and the right support, they can turn those possibilities into reality. At Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, we believe that tomorrow holds the promise of a better day, and we are committed to helping each student realize their fullest potential.

Larry Washington – President, JA of Greater New Orleans

JA of Greater New Orleans, in Partnership with Liberty Bank, Provides Solution to New State Financial Literacy Requirement

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is proud to announce its leading role in advancing financial literacy education in Louisiana high schools. Following the State Legislature’s mandate, all high school students must complete a course in Financial Literacy starting with this year’s incoming 9th grade class. This new requirement extends to TOPS eligibility for students graduating in 2028. As the pioneering organization in financial literacy education in our region for the past 70 years, JA of Greater New Orleans has developed a comprehensive curriculum, Financial Literacy for Louisiana, designed to equip students with essential financial skills and to align with the newly implemented Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) guidance for course content.

- Sponsors -

JA is also excited to announce that Liberty Bank has joined as our partner so that we can provide this custom curriculum to schools in Greater New Orleans at no costs. Further, Liberty Bank employees will support program delivery by volunteering in classrooms. They will also extend support to students’ families as they are given access to resources to strengthen their own personal finance skills.

To ensure the successful implementation and impact of this initiative, JA hosted its first professional development day, welcoming educators from Booker T. Washington High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Fredrick A. Douglass High School, East St. John High School, and West St. John High School. We expect future professional development sessions soon as more schools are adopting our curriculum.

This event provided educators with the tools and training necessary to deliver the JA financial literacy curriculum effectively. The curriculum, designed in coordination with JA USA, meets every requirement outlined by the State of Louisiana and offers hands-on, interactive lessons incorporating acclaimed JA programs like JA Finance Park, JA Stock Market Challenge, and JA Financial Capability.

Many young people enter adulthood without a solid understanding of personal finance topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, credit, and debt management. A financial literacy course teaches these concepts in a structured manner, empowering students to navigate financial challenges confidently. Financial education prepares young people for the responsibilities they will face as adults, including paying bills, managing bank accounts, filing taxes, and planning for major expenses like education, housing, and retirement.

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is committed to fostering a financially literate generation prepared to tackle the challenges of adulthood. JA aims to make a lasting impact on the financial futures of young people across Southeast Louisiana.

For more information, please contact Larry Washington at Larry@jagno.org.

JA Introduces JA Start Up, A Program for Entrepreneurs of Necessity

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is excited to introduce a new entrepreneurship program, JA Start Up, designed specifically for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18-25 with a focus on entrepreneurs of necessity. An entrepreneur of necessity refers to an individual who starts a business out of necessity rather than opportunity. Unlike entrepreneurs who pursue business ventures based on identified market opportunities or innovative ideas, entrepreneurs of necessity often start businesses as a means of survival or to address immediate financial needs.

It’s important to recognize that while entrepreneurs of necessity may not start their businesses with the same level of opportunity and resources as their counterparts, they play a vital role in economic development by creating jobs, supporting local economies, and contributing to community resilience.

JA Start Up aims to empower and support these emerging entrepreneurs in growing their businesses, refining their business models, and ultimately pitching their ideas to a panel of mentors.

Program Overview

JA Start Up is a comprehensive program that equips young founders with the skills, resources, and mentorship necessary to thrive in their entrepreneurial journeys. Participants will engage in workshops, receive coaching from industry experts, refine their business plans, and culminate in pitching their ventures to a panel of mentors.

Program Components:

Orientation and Financial Wellness: Founders will receive an orientation and a basic financial workbook/tracker to understand and manage their financial wellness, an essential skill for any business owner. Workshops and Coaching: Two in-person workshops will focus on pitch development and public speaking. Advisors and coaches will work closely with participants to refine their business plans and pitches. Mentorship and Networking: Founders will have access to JA’s network of subject experts, coaches, and advisors to guide them throughout the program and beyond. They will also meet with venture capitalists, angel investors, and entrepreneur support organizations to build valuable connections. Pitch Competition: The program will conclude with a pitch competition where mentors will award up to $25,000 in capital and commit to 35 hours of mentorship over six months to selected founders.

JA Start Up represents an exciting opportunity to invest in the future of our local economy and support the creative endeavors of young entrepreneurs. For more information or to get involved as a sponsor or mentor, please contact Eric Walter at eric@jagno.org. With your help, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives and businesses of participants, empowering them to turn their innovative ideas into successful ventures.

Junior Achievement, YouthForce NOLA, and STEM NOLA Announce New Collaborative to Advance STEM Career Exploration for Middle School Youth

In a powerful new collaboration, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JA) is partnering with STEM NOLA and YouthForce NOLA to transform the educational landscape in the region. This initiative aims to broaden access to hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning experiences, particularly for students in under-resourced communities, by launching a series of engaging STEM Festivals. This partnership underscores Junior Achievement’s commitment to preparing students for success in a global economy, equipping them with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

The collaboration will debut with five STEM Festivals during the 2024-2025 school year. These free, three-hour events are tailored for middle school students and will offer immersive experiences across 50 interactive STEM stations. Each festival will accommodate up to 480 students, who will have the opportunity to conduct experiments, witness demonstrations, and engage with professionals from various STEM fields.

The STEM Festivals are more than just educational events; they are gateways to the future. Students from open enrollment NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) will explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on activities tailored to real-world applications. Whether they are experimenting with flotation concepts or learning about human anatomy, students will be immersed in experiences that bring STEM to life. Each station will be staffed by collegiate and professional volunteers who will guide students and provide insight into potential career paths.

A key component of this initiative is the preparation provided by Junior Achievement. Before attending the STEM Fest, JA will equip teachers with pre-event materials, including a skills inventory and career exploration lesson. This pre-work is designed to maximize students’ engagement at the festival and help them translate their experiences into actionable steps toward their future careers. After the festival, JA will continue to support teachers in helping students internalize their learnings and plan their next steps. By integrating career readiness with hands-on STEM learning, we’re not just preparing students for the workforce—we’re inspiring them to dream big and pursue careers that they may not have previously considered.

As the partnership between Junior Achievement, STEM NOLA, and YouthForce NOLA takes flight, it is set to create a lasting impact on the community. By building a diverse, skilled future workforce, this collaboration not only enriches students’ learning but also strengthens the broader community, ensuring that every student has the tools to succeed in an increasingly STEM-driven world.

Two New Shops Join JA BizTown: Entergy Corporation and State Farm

JA BizTown is excited to welcome two new storefronts to its vibrant simulated city within our facilities on Delgado Community College’s City Park campus.

Entergy Corporation and State Farm join other JA BizTown sponsors—Capital One Bank, Chick-fil-A, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana, Palmisano Foundation, SignWorx, Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, and Biz New Orleans—to create an immersive learning experience for 4th-6th graders that provides students with real-world insights into running businesses within a free-market economy.

Entergy Corporation’s presence in JA BizTown will provide students with a unique opportunity to explore the critical role utilities play in our everyday lives. As they engage with the Entergy shop, students will learn how electricity is generated, distributed, and utilized to power homes, businesses, and schools within a community and about emerging energies. Moreover, Entergy will highlight the vast array of career opportunities available within the utility sector. From engineers and technicians to customer service representatives and environmental specialists, students will discover how their interests and skills can contribute to a sustainable future.

The State Farm shop will introduce students to the important role insurance plays in protecting individuals and communities. Students will explore the various types of insurance and learn how these services provide financial security in the face of unexpected events. Students will also learn how making good choices will positively affect their insurance rates. The State Farm storefront will also expose students to a wide range of career paths within the insurance industry. Whether they are interested in becoming an agent, underwriter, claims adjuster, or pursuing a career in finance or marketing, students will see firsthand how the insurance sector offers diverse opportunities that can match their talents and ambitions.

The addition of Entergy Corporation and State Farm to JA BizTown is a significant step forward in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. By engaging with these new shops in JA BizTown, students will not only gain valuable knowledge about the utility and insurance sectors but also develop a broader understanding of how these industries contribute to the well-being and prosperity of our communities.

If you would like to sponsor a storefront in JA BizTown, please reach out to kelly@jagno.org.

An Exciting Milestone on the Horizon, Junior Achievement to Reach Its 1 Millionth Student

By the end of this academic year, Junior Achievement (JA) of Greater New Orleans will reach its 1 millionth student!

As JA of Greater New Orleans prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, the organization is marking another historic milestone: serving its one-millionth student. This achievement highlights JA’s enduring commitment to providing young people with education about the free-market system and empowering them to succeed in a global economy.

JA of Greater New Orleans launched on February 16, 1955, in the boardroom of Whitney Bank. It was founded by local civic leaders Percival Stern and Marion “Hoss” Kessler, who, inspired by similar programs in other parts of the United States, sought to bring the innovative educational initiative to the Crescent City. The organization’s mission was to equip young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate and thrive in the free market system.

In the fall of 1955, the first students enrolled in JA’s Student Company Program, gathering in the offices of local businesses that supported the fledgling organization. As the program gained momentum, its need for a dedicated space became evident. In 1960, Percival Stern purchased a building at 218 Camp Street for $160,000 and generously donated it to Junior Achievement. By 1961, JA Student Companies were meeting regularly at the Camp Street site.

As the program continued to grow, so did its impact. In 1967, thanks to funds bequeathed by Times-Picayune executive Chapman “Chappie” Hyams, the Camp Street building underwent significant renovations and was dedicated as the Stern-Hyams Junior Achievement Center. This state-of-the-art facility quickly became the largest and most modern JA Center in the world, symbolizing the organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

In 2005, as JA celebrated 50 years of service, Hurricane Katrina and Rita devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. JA’s facility was inundated by floodwaters, and the future of the organization was uncertain. Yet, just one month after the storm, JA staff met to plan the organization’s recovery, determined to continue their mission despite the challenges.

By Christmas Break of that year, the first JA classes had resumed, and the organization began raising support to rebuild its beloved Exchange City, which was renamed JA BizTown. This remarkable recovery effort demonstrated JA’s unwavering commitment to the community and the young people it serves.

In the years following Katrina, JA continued to expand its programs and reach. In 2013, the organization launched a new entrepreneurship program with the goal of fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among young people. The success of this program led to a partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation, founded by Drew Brees and his wife Brittany, to enhance the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge. Since its inception, this challenge has awarded $410,000 in scholarships, furthering JA’s mission of empowering the next generation of leaders.

In 2023, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans extended its reach even further by expanding its coverage to 29 counties in Mississippi. This expansion is a testament to the organization’s growing influence and the demand for its impactful programs.

This year, the organization will hit the incredible milestone of having served 1,000,000 young people across Greater New Orleans and South Mississippi. This milestone is more than just a number; it represents the lives changed, the futures shaped, and the communities strengthened through Junior Achievement’s efforts. From its humble beginnings in the boardroom of Whitney Bank to becoming a cornerstone of education in the region, JA’s impact has been profound and lasting.

As Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans celebrates these remarkable achievements, it looks forward to continuing its mission for many more years to come, inspiring and preparing the next million students to achieve their dreams and contribute to a thriving economy.