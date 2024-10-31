Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans: Rising Stars 2024

Prepare for an unforgettable evening at the annual City Star Soirée on November 14, 2024, presented by Susco Solutions, where Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans will honor the 2024 Rising Stars – an extraordinary group of young entrepreneurs under 40 who have exhibited remarkable leadership, vision, integrity, and innovation and are selected by a committee of the best and brightest entrepreneurs in our area.

During the 2023–2024 school year, JA reached more than 37,000 students with programs in the core content areas of workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. JA of Greater New Orleans gives young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans and to join us in celebrating the Rising Stars of 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Il Mercato go to www.jagno.org.

This school year marks several exceptional milestones in the history of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans has always been committed to inspiring, preparing, and empowering generations of young people to own their economic futures. This school year represents the 70th year we’ve upheld this commitment to students in the Greater New Orleans region! Even more exciting is that we will celebrate impacting our One-Millionth student this school year!

Both milestones are significant accomplishments for our organization, and they represent what’s possible when we invest in the future leaders of our city. By equipping one million students with essential skills and knowledge related to financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness, Junior Achievement has undoubtedly contributed to the long-term economic development of New Orleans, creating a more skilled workforce and financially savvy citizenry that can attract businesses and investments. Our Rising Star honorees have realized the same thing through the success they’ve achieved. I am confident that Junior Achievement’s work is inspiring young people in New Orleans to follow in their footsteps.

On behalf of our staff, our Board of Governors, and the young people who benefit from JA’s programs, we invite you to attend the City Stars Soirée on November 14th at Il Mercato for a fun and exciting night celebrating our outstanding and deserving honorees. We are only as strong as the support we receive from you, and we encourage you to help us empower the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and rising stars for the next 70 years!

Respectfully,

Larry Washington, President

We are honored to co-chair the Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans City Stars Soirée on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the elegant Il Mercato. Junior Achievement (JA) City Stars Soirée is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of young entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

The Soirée promises to be an unforgettable evening with great food, a silent auction, live music, and much more. It’s a night where the community comes together to support JA’s mission of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishment of the Rising Stars honorees and contribute to a cause that aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. The event is not just a celebration but also a fundraiser to support JA’s various educational programs.

Whether you’re a supporter of JA, a business leader, or someone who believes in the power of youth entrepreneurship, the City Stars Soirée is an event not to be missed. Please join us for a night of celebration, inspiration, and honoring the 2024 Rising Stars.

Karen & Perry Eastman

Bridget & Karl Senner

2024 City Stars Soirée Co-Chairs

Rising Stars 2024

Jarrett E. Cohen

Jarrett E. Cohen is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of JECohen, a New Orleans-based wealth and investment management firm. Before launching JECohen, Jarrett held positions at Deloitte and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as Assistant Vice President and National Diversity Champion for the southwest region. Driven by a vision to create a more inclusive financial advisory space, Jarrett founded JECohen in 2015, which now manages $62 million in assets. A graduate of Louisiana State University, he remains actively involved with his alma mater and serves on several advisory boards. Jarrett is also deeply engaged in his community, serving as President of the Historic Faubourg Treme Neighborhood Association and on the board of the Save Our Soul Coalition. He has received several honors, including the ACLU of Louisiana’s Trailblazer Award and a role on Schwab Advisor Services’ DEI Advocacy Board. Jarrett’s philosophy mirrors JECohen’s mission – to empower people, institutions, and communities with transformative investments.

Lauren Gibbs

Lauren Gibbs is the second-generation owner and CEO of Gibbs Construction, a WBE-certified commercial, industrial, and institutional general contractor in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Since taking over in 2019, she has led Gibbs through more than $300 million in construction projects, focusing on client needs, collaboration, and safety, earning the company multiple safety awards and recognition as one of the region’s “Best Places to Work.” Lauren serves on the boards of LABI, the New Orleans Business Council, GNO Inc., and the ACE Mentor Program of America’s New Orleans Chapter. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Engineering/Construction Management from Vanderbilt University, as well as an MBA from the University of New Orleans. Lauren is committed to giving back to the community, volunteering with unCommon Construction and SOUL Nola, which aims to reforest urban landscapes. She also supports Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, helping provide resources and opportunities for youth to build brighter futures.

Meghan Donelon

Meghan, a New Orleans native, graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in 2004 and earned her bachelor’s degree from LSU in 2008, followed by an Executive MBA in 2017. She is a 2021 graduate of EWF International’s Emerging Leaders Program and completed CABL’s “Leadership Louisiana” program in 2019. Currently, she serves as the Greater New Orleans Market President of Red River Bank, responsible for its expansion, recruitment, site selection, and business development. Previously, Meghan was a Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader at IBERIABANK, with 15 years in the banking industry. She actively serves on several boards, including the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Academy of the Sacred Heart, and The New Orleans Museum of Art. Recently, she was appointed as United Way’s 2024-2025 Campaign Chair. Meghan is passionate about giving back to her community and has worked with various schools and nonprofits. In her spare time, she enjoys playing tennis, traveling, and cheering for the Saints, Tigers, and Pelicans, as well as spending time with her eight nieces and nephews.

Neil Jolly

Dr. Jolly, CEO/President of Louisiana Pain Specialists, has always prioritized connecting communities through his generosity. Trained at Yale, Wake Forest, and the University of Texas, he oversees nearly 40,000 annual patient encounters and is a double-board certified anesthesiologist and pain physician. He has consulted for Fortune 500 companies and worked with the DEA and Attorney General’s office during the opioid crisis. Known for pioneering innovative protocols for Long Covid and anxiety, Dr. Jolly is also part of Stella, a national organization offering specialized treatments. In 2018, he led Crescent View Surgery Center through rapid growth, resulting in its acquisition by Surgery Partners. He currently serves as Director of Pain Management and former Vice Chair of Surgery at New Orleans East Hospital. Beyond his medical career, Dr. Jolly mentors physicians, supports startups, and advocates for underserved communities. In 2023, he was honored as Cure Champion of the Year by the American Cancer Society and co-chaired a record-breaking gala in 2024. He resides in Uptown with his wife, Rena, and their two daughters.

Ralph Mahana

As General Manager of The Windsor Court since early 2018, Ralph Mahana has a deep-rooted passion for hospitality that began when he dined at the hotel as a child. A native New Orleanian, Mahana started his career at The Windsor Court as a night auditor during his sophomore year at Tulane University, quickly realizing his love for the industry. He advanced through various departments, embracing a goal-oriented approach that balanced short- and long-term milestones. Renowned for his leadership, Mahana declined other opportunities to focus on his dream of leading The Windsor Court, blending its Old-World charm with contemporary service. He emphasizes hiring leaders based on their character and passion rather than just their resumes, fostering a dedicated team that understands the unique hospitality of New Orleans. A Cornell Hotel School graduate, Mahana believes in always delivering the best experience possible, reflecting his commitment to excellence. Beyond his professional pursuits, he actively supports community initiatives, serving on various boards, including the Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association and the New Orleans Museum of Art. Mahana is also passionate about animal welfare and has been involved in local charities. Under his leadership, The Windsor Court continues to offer a luxurious experience with contemporary comforts, located steps from the French Quarter.

For more information on Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, to learn about volunteer opportunities, to donate to our mission, or to sign up for our newsletter, please visit www.jagno.org or call 504-569-8650