Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans Empowers Next Generation of Innovators

NEW ORLEANS, LA (press release) – Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JAGNO) continues its mission to inspire and prepare young people to participate successfully in the economy through workforce development, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy education. As JAGNO approaches a major milestone—serving its one-millionth student in Southeast Louisiana—the organization is calling on alumni to share their success stories and reconnect with the Junior Achievement (JA) community.

Since its founding in 1955, JAGNO has impacted hundreds of thousands of students across the region, equipping them with the skills necessary for career readiness and financial independence. Alumni are encouraged to share how Junior Achievement has influenced their lives and careers here.

Young Innovators Take Center Stage in the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge

The 11th annual Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge was presented in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for cancer patients by providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. The Challenge showcases Louisiana’s brightest young entrepreneurs, with this year’s competition well underway following the successful second annual Northshore Pitch event at Northshore Technical Community College in December.

JAGNO extends congratulations to all semifinalists for their outstanding presentations and appreciation to the event’s judges, Northshore Technical Community College, StartUP Northshore, and the dedicated educators from St. Tammany Parish Schools. This challenge serves as a launchpad for students to bring their creative business ideas to life.

Inspire the Future at 2025 YouthForce NOLA + Junior Achievement Career Expo

In collaboration with YouthForce NOLA, JAGNO invites companies to participate in the 2025 Career Expo on March 19 at UNO’s Lakefront Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This dynamic event will engage ninth-grade students in hands-on career exploration, exposing them to various industries and career paths.

From interactive robotics demonstrations to discussions with professionals in life-saving healthcare careers, the Career Expo provides students with invaluable insight into their futures. Companies interested in exhibiting can contact lauren@jagno.org for more details.

Team Member Spotlight: Suzanne Cressy Rabalais, The Heart Behind JA BizTown

For over a decade, Suzanne Cressy Rabalais has been an integral part of Junior Achievement’s impact. As operations manager, Suzanne leads the acclaimed JA BizTown program, where students immerse themselves in a real-world, simulated city for a day. According to JAGNO, Rabalais’ expertise and passion have been instrumental in shaping the engaging JA BizTown learning experience, making financial literacy and business education more accessible to young minds.

JAGNO offers numerous opportunities for individuals and businesses to make a difference. From serving as industry speakers to providing mentorship, volunteers play a crucial role in shaping students’ futures. Those interested in getting involved can join JAGNO’s volunteer list here.

About Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to thrive in the economy. Through hands-on, experiential learning programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness, JAGNO empowers students to achieve economic success and contribute meaningfully to their communities.