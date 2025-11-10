JuneBrain Wins NOBIC 2025 BioChallenge

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) announced JuneBrain Inc. as the first-place and crowd-favorite winner of the 2025 BioChallenge Pitch Competition. The event was held Oct. 30 at NOBIC’s downtown facility. Presented by UNT Health Fort Worth and led by Dr. Sid O’Bryant, Ph.D., executive director of the Institute for Translational Research, the event showcases emerging biotech and neurotech ventures shaping the future of brain health.

Innovation in Brain Health

Dr. Samantha Scott, founder and CEO of JuneBrain, developed the company’s AI-powered retinal imaging platform after her own experience seeking neurological care. The Baltimore-based startup is creating a first-of-its-kind system that uses artificial intelligence and high-resolution retinal imaging to detect and monitor neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration remotely, expanding access to early and personalized intervention.

“Being named the BioChallenge winner is a milestone for JuneBrain and a springboard for what comes next,” said Scott. “As a neuroscientist and founder with a disability, I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it can be for people to access advanced care. It’s inspiring to be part of a program that supports startups working to bring these technologies to the communities that need them most.”

The company is currently seeking partnerships with hospitals and research institutions to pilot its diagnostic platform and explore commercialization opportunities within the next year.

Origami Therapeutics of San Diego earned second place for its next-generation small-molecule therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases using its proprietary ORICISION™ platform. Centron Bio of Cambridge, Massachusetts, placed third for its novel blood-brain-barrier-crossing platform designed to revolutionize genetic-medicine delivery for neurological disorders.

“The BioChallenge embodies the innovation and collaboration that make Louisiana’s biotech community thrive,” said Kris Khalil, executive director of NOBIC. “This year’s competition brought together brilliant minds working to advance brain health, and we’re honored to help accelerate their paths from research to real-world impact.”

Louisiana’s bioscience sector has grown steadily in recent years, supported by state and local investments in research facilities, venture funding and startup incubation. NOBIC alone has helped more than 250 emerging life-science companies raise over $200 million in private and public capital since its founding in 2011.

Growing Louisiana’s Biotech Ecosystem

The 2025 BioChallenge followed BIO on the BAYOU, the Gulf South’s premier biotechnology conference, and highlighted the region’s growing role in advancing brain health and life-sciences innovation. Winners share a $100,000 prize pool supported by UNT Health Fort Worth, the New Orleans BioFund and other sponsors.

Past BioChallenge winners include Informuta, Obatala Sciences and Junum, which have gone on to secure funding, form industry partnerships and bring breakthrough therapies closer to market.

About New Orleans BioInnovation Center

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) is a nonprofit business incubator focused on advancing life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana. The mission of NOBIC is to create a successful biotech ecosystem by providing emerging companies with customized commercialization services, premier facilities and a comprehensive support network. Through relationships with research institutions, economic development organizations and industry stakeholders, NOBIC helps its clients de-risk novel technologies, attract funding and improve global health outcomes.

About BIO on the BAYOU

BIO on the BAYOU, the premier biotechnology conference for the broader Gulf South region spotlights cutting-edge biotech advancements from universities and start-ups located in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Puerto Rico.