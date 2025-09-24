JPMorganChase Names Manager for Louisiana & Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JPMorganChase has announced that it appointed Ray Hoffman, managing director, as its new Region Manager for Commercial Banking in Louisiana and Mississippi. The announcement comes as Louisiana’s business sector continues to show strong growth, according to recent state data.

Hoffman, a native New Orleanian with more than 20 years of industry experience, will oversee efforts to serve middle market businesses throughout Louisiana and Mississippi and expand the bank’s presence in both markets. He previously served as a credit risk executive for Commercial Banking in the Southeastern United States.

Under Ray’s leadership, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking will support middle market companies across Louisiana and Mississippi at every stage of growth, from early-stage fundraising to international expansion.

“Louisiana and Mississippi are critical to our business, and we are excited to have Ray’s leadership as we continue to invest in these communities,” said Diego Gordillo, Southwest Segment Head of Commercial Banking at J.P. Morgan. “Ray’s dedication to clients and his deep local roots make him the ideal leader for this role.”

JPMorganChase has operated in Louisiana for more than 150 years and is consistently ranked among the top commercial banks in the state for business lending and financial services, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Our bank’s longstanding presence and commitment to local economic development have made it a trusted partner for generations of Louisiana businesses,” Hoffman said. “My mission is to help businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi thrive and grow. This region is my home, and I am passionate about contributing to its continued success.”