JPA Stages Off Broadway Favorite at Lafon

LULING, La. – Jefferson Performing Arts (JPA) presents “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” one of the longest-running Off-Broadway musicals in history. The production will be staged in the intimate Black Box theatre at the Lafon Performing Arts Center, creating a close-up, immersive experience that perfectly matches the show’s fast-paced humor and emotional honesty.

A Community Series Performance

As part of Lafon’s Community Series, JPA will present the show on Jan. 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Community Series is designed to bring the Greater New Orleans community to Lafon, positioning it as an accessible, welcoming home for the arts. Tickets are $35 and on sale now at lafonartscenter.org.

The laugh-out-loud musical explores the universal truths of relationships through a series of short scenes and musical numbers, capturing everything from awkward first dates and long-term commitments to marriage, parenthood and heartbreak.

- Sponsors -

“As the director, I’m constantly reminded why this show has been one of the most successful Off-Broadway productions in theatre history,” said Michelle Haas, the production’s director. “No matter who you are or where you are in life, you’ll recognize yourself at some point. There’s something deeply comforting about laughing at these moments together.”

Cast and Performance Style

Adding to the energy is a standout cast featuring John Michael Haas, Rachel Looney, Nathan Parrish and Katie Kitchen. With only four actors portraying dozens of characters, audiences can expect rapid-fire costume changes and comedic “theatrical whiplash” as performers transform from nervous daters to stressed-out parents and longtime spouses in the blink of an eye.

The Black Box Theatre Experience

Lafon’s Black Box theatre is a flexible, intimate performance space that seats between 120 and 150 guests and features a tension grid overhead. Known for its club-like atmosphere, the Black Box places audiences extremely close to the performers, making it an ideal venue for smaller theatrical productions, comedy shows, recitals and keynote-style events.

“The Black Box is the perfect home for this show. Its intimacy puts the audience right inside the story.” said Ned Moore, Director of the Lafon Performing Arts Center. “Spaces like this expand what theatre can look like in Luling and St. Charles Parish and allow us to offer smaller productions and community events that can shine better in compact, more flexible spaces.”

What’s Next at Lafon

The Lafon Performing Arts Center’s main stage series returns in February with “Pete the Cat,” and has a robust lineup for the remaining season including “Cece Teneal’s Diva of Soul,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” and “Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,” which debuted at Carnegie Hall on November 21.

About the Lafon Performing Arts Center

The Lafon Performing Arts Center, part of St. Charles Parish Public Schools, presents national touring artists, regional talent, and student productions. Through its mission to provide all St. Charles Parish Public School students and surrounding community members with access to create and appreciate the arts alongside local, national and international artists, the center removes barriers, unites communities and creates a save environment where everyone can explore participation in the arts.