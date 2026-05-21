Jordan’s Way Nears $15M as Tour Reaches Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Jordan’s Way is bringing its national animal rescue fundraising tour through Louisiana as it nears a $15 million milestone raised for animal shelters across the United States, which the organization expects to reach during its current multi-state tour.

Founded by Kris Rotonda, the grassroots initiative has traveled to more than 2,000 shelters nationwide, using livestream-based fundraising events to generate donations and increase adoption activity.

The current tour includes stops in Louisiana as well as Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, among other locations.

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Jordan’s Way was launched after Rotonda’s dog, Jordan, died of cancer in 2019. Since then, Rotonda has developed a livestream fundraising model that combines real-time engagement with calls to action aimed at supporting shelters facing capacity and funding challenges.

According to the organization, individual livestream events typically raise between $10,000 and $150,000 over the course of several hours while also contributing to increased local adoptions.

The effort comes as more than 15,000 animal shelters across the United States continue to face overcrowding and resource constraints.

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At each stop, the organization’s livestream events are designed to generate immediate community engagement, offering a combination of fundraising and adoption visibility for local shelters.

About Jordan’s Way

Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit organization founded by Kris Rotonda that supports animal shelters through live fundraising events, adoption awareness initiatives and community engagement. Since 2020, the organization has raised nearly $15 million for shelters nationwide and has contributed to thousands of animal adoptions.