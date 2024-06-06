Jones Walker Welcomes Defense Litigator Ally Byrd

NEW ORLEANS – Jones Walker has welcomed Ally Byrd as a partner in its litigation practice group and a member of the personal injury and environmental litigation teams in the New Orleans office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ally to our litigation practice group. Her extensive personal injury defense and environmental litigation experience, coupled with her detailed approach to each case, will undoubtedly benefit clients with complex litigation needs,” said Bill Hines, the law firm’s managing partner.

Byrd represents clients in a range of litigation, including trucking, premises liability, and construction disputes and works with in-house counsel, risk managers, and claims professionals to develop pretrial strategies. She has litigated a number and variety of disputes on behalf of hospitality, manufacturer, and transportation clients and has experience navigating complex litigation involving products liability, bad faith, and workers’ compensation claims.

“Jones Walker is a nationally respected firm, and I am eager to continue my practice alongside attorneys that are as accomplished as they are innovative in their approach to client service,” said Byrd.