Kelly Duncan – Jones Walker Partners Earn Global Gaming Law Rankings. Photo provided by Jones Walker.

NEW ORLEANS – Jones Walker LLP has announced two partners on the firm’s Gaming Industry Team received individual rankings in the 2026 Chambers Global Legal Guide.

Kelly Duncan, a partner and co-leader of the Gaming Industry Team in the New Orleans office, and Marc Dunbar, a partner on the Gaming Industry Team and head of the firm’s Tallahassee office, are both now ranked globally in the area of Gaming & Gambling.

“We are proud to see both Kelly and Marc receive global recognition from Chambers and Partners,” said Jones Walker managing partner Bill Hines. “These rankings further reinforce Jones Walker’s position as a worldwide leader in the gaming industry.”

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Jones Walker – Global Recognition in Gaming Law

In addition to this year’s honors, Duncan has been listed annually in the Chambers Global Legal Guide since 2009, reflecting nearly two decades of continuous recognition for his contributions to the international gaming industry.

This is Dunbar’s first time being recognized in the Chambers Global Legal Guide, marking a significant milestone in his expanding national and international gaming practice.

Marc Dunbar – Jones Walker Partners Earn Global Gaming Law Rankings. Photo provided by Jones Walker.

The firm’s Gaming Industry Team has also been nationally ranked in the Chambers USA Guide since 2019.

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Jones Walker Partners Earn Global Gaming Law Rankings“I’m thrilled to see Kelly and Marc recognized at the global level,” said Gaming Industry Team co-leader Laura D’Angelo. “This recognition reflects not only their individual excellence but also the trust they’ve earned from their clients, colleagues, and across the international gaming and gambling industry.”

Duncan and Dunbar remain influential leaders throughout the industry. Duncan previously served as president of the International Masters of Gaming Law, and Marc is currently serving as president of the organization.

For more than two decades, Chambers and Partners has been the world’s leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the United States and globally.