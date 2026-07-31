Emma Moppert – Jones Walker Names New Environmental Litigator. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Jones Walker LLP.

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP has announced that Emma Moppert has been named as special counsel in the Litigation Practice Group and member of the environmental litigation team in the firm’s New Orleans office.

“We are pleased to welcome Emma to Jones Walker,” said Bill Hines, the firm’s managing partner. “Her experience in complex litigation makes her a valuable addition to our environmental litigation team and our New Orleans office.”

Moppert’s practice focuses on insurance defense litigation, including general liability, toxic torts, and workers’ compensation matters. She represents insurers, employers, and corporate clients in complex disputes across state and federal courts, as well as workers’ compensation tribunals.

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“I am delighted to be joining the litigation team at Jones Walker,” Moppert said. “The firm’s reputation for excellence, collaborative culture, and client-focused practice provide an outstanding platform for aggressive advocacy, while helping clients navigate the challenges of litigation at all levels.”

Moppert has experience handling all phases of litigation, from early case evaluation through trial and resolution, including representing clients in insurance defense, general liability, workers’ compensation, and toxic tort matters. She has successfully tried and won bench trials and regularly drafts and argues motions and exceptions. Her practice includes conducting and defending depositions of plaintiffs, corporate representatives, fact witnesses, and experts, including in matters involving alleged chemical and benzene exposures, and guiding clients through private and court-ordered mediations.

Jones Walker LLP Overview

Founded in New Orleans, Jones Walker LLP is one of the nation’s largest law firms, with offices across 12 states and Washington, D.C. The firm provides a full range of legal services to businesses ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions and multinational organizations operating in the United States and internationally.