Jones Walker Expands Healthcare Industry Team

NEW ORLEANS — Greg Schafer and Valerie Fontenot have joined Jones Walker’s litigation practice group and healthcare industry team in the New Orleans office.

“In an effort to continue strategic expansion of our Healthcare Industry Team, we are pleased to welcome Greg and Valerie to Jones Walker. Greg’s vast experience in litigation and Valerie’s deep knowledge of the intricately involved medical industry will strengthen the firm’s ability to support our clients in the healthcare sector,” said Jones Walker Managing Partner Bill Hines.

Schafer is a trial and appellate attorney who represents individuals, corporations, and healthcare providers. He has argued on behalf of clients in jury and bench trials, filed dozens of briefs and motions, conducted hundreds of depositions, and obtained favorable decisions on appeals before the Louisiana Supreme Court and federal and state appellate courts.

“Jones Walker understands the importance of fortifying its Healthcare Industry Team to effectively counsel clients in one of the fastest growing sectors of the American economy. I am eager to lend more than 25 years of litigation experience to a team that adapts and excels in trial work, settlement negotiations, and alternative resolution forms,” Schafer said.

Fontenot, an attorney with knowledge of federal and state regulatory frameworks, guides clients through the legal and policy landscape of healthcare services delivery. She frequently works with provider organizations, senior executives, and individual professionals to address compliance issues and identify and resolve potential exposures and risks in corporate transactions.

“I am delighted to join the Jones Walker family, a place where I know I will be able to continue my growth to become an outstanding healthcare attorney and litigator,” Fontenot said. “In Louisiana and the Gulf South, there is no other firm that enjoys such an outstanding legacy and reputation, and I am honored to help continue that tradition of excellence.”