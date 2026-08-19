David Edwards – Jones Walker Earns Top Chambers Rankings. Photo provided by Jones Walker.

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP has announced its top rankings in the Chambers 2026 High Net Worth Guide published by Chambers and Partners. Three Tax Practice Group partners and members of the estate planning and administration team were recognized individually.

David F. Edwards

David F. Edwards was honored with a Senior Statespeople designation

Miriam Wogan Henry

Miriam Wogan Henry was recognized in Band 1.

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Rose S. Sher

Rose S. Sher was identified as an Up and Coming attorney in the area of Private Wealth Law in Louisiana.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by Chambers,” David, leader of the estate planning and administration team, said. “This distinction reflects the confidence of our clients and colleagues, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve as trusted advisors on their most important estate, trust, and wealth planning matters.”

Additionally, the firm’s estate planning and administration team was recognized in Band 1 as a leading firm in Louisiana for Private Wealth Law. Jones Walker’s estate planning and administration team advises individuals, families, business owners, and nonprofit organizations on a broad range of estate, trust, tax, and wealth transfer matters. The team develops and implements customized estate plans, administers estates and trusts, and represents clients in tax controversies, fiduciary disputes, and other trust and succession-related proceedings.

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Chambers High Net Worth Guide researches and recommends top law firms, accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies, and other professional advisers to high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally.