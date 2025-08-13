Jones Walker Debuts AI Law & Policy Navigator

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - Jones Walker LLP has introduced the AI Law & Policy Navigator, a highly informative new blog designed to help businesses, policymakers, and industry professionals keep pace with the fast-changing legal landscape surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

The blog, developed by partners Jason Loring, Andy Lee, Graham Ryan, and Lara Sevener, is part of the Jones Walker Privacy, Data Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence practice. It examines the intersection of legal and policy frameworks with technological innovation, offering both timely updates and broader industry context.

“We launched the AI Law & Policy Navigator in June 2025,” said Andy Lee, partner and co-leader of the firm’s privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team. “The blog not only provides updates on legal changes but also contextualizes its insights within broader industry trends, ensuring that readers gain a comprehensive understanding of the forces shaping AI governance. It combines expert analysis, industry-specific insights, and practical guidance, empowering businesses to stay informed, prepared, and proactive.”

AI Law & Policy Navigator Coverage

Recent AI Law & Policy Navigator coverage has addressed:

AI’s role in financial institution cybersecurity;

AI-generated legal citations;

copyright disputes tied to AI training data;

state AI legislation in Texas and New York; and

developments in federal AI policy frameworks.

Contributors include the core AI team—Loring, Lee, Ryan, and Sevener—along with associates Tim Scanlan and Madison Gaines.

Content is added at least weekly, often more frequently. “Jones Walker offers client alerts that are timely updates on legal developments, authored by Jones Walker attorneys and including relevant industry news, breaking news, and recent court decisions,” Lee said. “Also, with the blog, we offer a free subscription service available through the website.”

Lee said the blog serves as “a vital resource for business professionals, policymakers, and individuals seeking to navigate the complex and fast-moving world of AI innovation.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to explore a range of emerging topics. “Emerging areas and topics we expect to publish include federal vs. state AI regulatory tensions (particularly around preemption), frontier AI model regulation, autonomous / agentic AI systems governance, AI cybersecurity requirements, copyright and fair use in AI training, and cross-border AI compliance challenges,” Lee said. “We are in the midst of publishing a popular four-part series that gives an outline of how to safely implement an AI solution within a business enterprise.”

Jones Walker Privacy, Data Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence Practice

Jones Walker’s privacy, data strategy, and AI team advises clients across industries on the full spectrum of data privacy, protection, and AI issues — from compliance and risk management to incident response and litigation. The interdisciplinary group draws on backgrounds in banking, healthcare, technology, energy, maritime, government, retail, and more to provide practical, cost-effective solutions.

The firm helps organizations meet business goals while complying with global privacy, data protection, and AI regulations, including GDPR (EU and UK), HIPAA, COPPA, the EU AI Act, FISMA, GLBA, FCRA, FTC rules, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, TCPA, and CAN-SPAM. Attorneys also track and advise on state laws such as CCPA, CPRA, BIPA, and similar measures nationwide, as well as international frameworks like the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.

Services include:

designing and implementing privacy, data protection, and AI governance programs;

drafting and negotiating related commercial agreements; conducting due diligence for corporate transactions; and

advising on AI strategy, governance, contracting, and intellectual property.

The team also provides guidance on cybersecurity compliance under federal, state, and international regimes, including NIS2 and New York’s Cybersecurity Regulation.

In incident response, Jones Walker helps clients prepare for, investigate, and recover from breaches, ransomware attacks, and other security events — coordinating with law enforcement, regulators, and technical experts. The firm defends clients in regulatory proceedings, shareholder actions, class actions, and other disputes stemming from data incidents.

