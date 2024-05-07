Jones Walker Attorney Elected President of Maritime Law Association

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP has announced that Grady Hurley has been elected president of the Maritime Law Association of the United States. Hurley is the fourth president elected from New Orleans during the MLA’s 125-year history. He most recently served as the organization’s first vice president. He is a partner and co-leader of Jones Walker’s maritime litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution team.

“I am privileged to serve as the voice of the MLA and recognize this honor on behalf of the maritime community in Louisiana and its contributions to national and international commerce,” Hurley said. “Jones Walker’s significant national maritime practice has provided me an opportunity to experience a wide variety of maritime issues with a diverse client base representing brown water, blue water, and offshore maritime interests. I thank Jones Walker and the New Orleans maritime community.”

The MLA has 2,300 members, including lawyers, judges, law professors, and other maritime professionals. The group represents port cities and maritime interests throughout the United States.

“We are proud of Grady’s commitment and dedication in serving the maritime community. We congratulate him on his election as president of the MLA, and we wish him luck in his new leadership role,” said Jones Walker Maritime Practice Group leader Scott Jenkins.

After graduating from Tulane Law School with a JD and an LLM in maritime law, Hurley served as president of the Tulane Alumni Association. He presently serves on the boards of the Tulane Admiralty Law Institute and the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. He also served as president of the New Orleans Bar Association and in other civic and charitable associations. He has been nationally recognized for his maritime work by Chambers and Partners and in Legal 500. In addition to his position as co-leader of the maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team, he also serves as co-chair of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team at Jones Walker.

“We are incredibly proud of Grady’s accomplishments and his election as president of the Maritime Law Association,” said managing partner Bill Hines. “His dedication and knowledge of maritime law have made him an invaluable asset to the firm, and we have no doubt that he will excel in leading this organization.”