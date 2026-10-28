Jones Walker Adds 13 Associates Across Multiple Offices

Kendra Wilson Bonin. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Jones Walker.

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP, one of the 140 largest law firms in the United States, has added 13 associates across its offices in Louisiana and other states, expanding its legal teams in corporate law, litigation, maritime law and tax law. The firm serves local, regional, national and international businesses, including major corporations, financial institutions and insurers.

The additions include four associates in New Orleans, two in Baton Rouge and one in Lafayette, along with new attorneys in the firm’s Birmingham, Houston, Jackson, Mobile and Pensacola offices.

Jones Walker New Orleans

Kendra Wilson Bonin is an associate in the Maritime Practice Group and a member of the maritime transactional team in the New Orleans office. Bonin’s practice focuses on maritime transactions and marine finance, including matters involving charter parties, contracts of affreightment and related agreements, the sale and purchase of marine assets, and traditional and lease financing of marine assets. Her experience includes preparing contracts, regulatory filings and related materials for clients operating in highly regulated industries. While earning her law degree, Bonin externed for Judge Dana M. Douglas at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She received the Judge John R. Brown Award, presented annually by the Maritime Law Center at Tulane Law School, as the outstanding candidate for the Juris Doctor degree in maritime law. Bonin also served as senior managing editor of the Maritime Law Journal and as secretary of the Space Law Society.

- Sponsors -

McClellan A. Davis is an associate in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Davis drafts, analyzes and edits a wide range of legal documents, with particular experience relating to the dissolution of limited liability companies and new markets tax credit structures. Her transactional work includes tax credit projects and Mississippi development projects. Davis’ research includes analysis of the tax structure and breaks in the U.S. Virgin Islands. While earning her law degree, she received the CALI Academic Excellence Award in Civil Law Torts.

McClellan Davis. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Jones Walker.

Olivia A. Hebert is an associate in the Maritime Practice Group and a member of the litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution team in the New Orleans office. Hebert draws from her interest in environmental law and admiralty to support litigation and legal memoranda. Her maritime and coastal restoration focus is further informed by scientific field research she conducted aboard the R/V Kilo Moana while traveling across the Pacific Ocean. Hebert’s work supports maritime commercial, personal injury, environmental and offshore energy dispute resolution. While earning her law degree, Hebert externed at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, where she focused on federal practice and procedure. She served as article manager and subsequently senior editor of the Louisiana Law Review.

Olivia A. Hebert. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Jones Walker.

Abigail M. Hufft is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. She advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional and related matters. While earning her law degree, Hufft served as an articles editor of the Tulane Law Review, a senior fellow in the legal research and writing program, and an in-house counsel extern at Ochsner Health.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Abigail Hufft. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Jones Walker.

Jones Walker – Other Louisiana Offices

Austin J. Arceneaux is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Lafayette office. Before joining Jones Walker, Arceneaux externed at the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, where he drafted opinions and conducted appellate research. He has additional experience in legal research on topics related to federal courts, law review publication and litigation support, including depositions, settlement conferences and trials. While earning his law degree, Arceneaux served as research assistant to the interim dean.

Matthew J. Delaney is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge office. Delaney’s experience encompasses legal research and litigation support at the state and federal levels across diverse areas, including constitutional law, federal procedure, tort law, environmental law, maritime and admiralty law, energy, and oil and gas. While earning his law degree, Delaney served as managing editor of the Journal of Energy Law and Resources and as chair of the Student Bar Association Board of Fundraising.

Olivia Grice is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge office. Before joining Jones Walker, Grice served as a judicial extern to Judge John W. deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana and gained experience supporting litigation matters through legal research, writing and case analysis. While earning her law degree, she served as executive senior editor of the Louisiana Law Review, Volume 86, and was a published author. Grice earned CALI Awards in Bankruptcy and White Collar Crime and represented LSU in the Duberstein Bankruptcy Moot Court Competition.

- Sponsors -

Other Offices

Ashley B. Carroll is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Birmingham office. She advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional and related matters. While earning her law degree, Carroll served on the editorial board as articles editor and as associate online editor of the American Journal of Trial Advocacy. She also served as marketing director of the Henry Upson Sims Moot Court Board. Before starting law school, Carroll had a career in the banking sector, including as a community development financial institutions officer, managing compliance, lending and community development activities for a bank. She also served as a legal assistant at the City Attorney’s Office in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Samuel E. Ciaccio is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Jackson office. He advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional and related matters. While earning his law degree, Ciaccio served as casenote/comment editor of the Mississippi College Law Review. He was also a teaching assistant for Contracts and Legal Writing, a legal extern to Judge Kristi H. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a pupil in the American Inns of Court.

A. Ryan Glass is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the construction team in the Houston office. Glass represents a variety of clients in the construction industry, ranging from owners and general contractors to design-build contractors, subcontractors and suppliers. His legal practice focuses on arbitration, litigation and mediation of large construction and infrastructure project disputes involving issues including breach of contract, delay, lost productivity and disruption, and construction defect claims. While earning his law degree, Glass served as a founding committee member of the Baylor Law Real Estate and Construction Organization.

Christopher M. Quina is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Mobile office. He advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional and related matters. While earning his law degree, Quina served as a senior associate of the Louisiana Law Review, Volume 86, where his comment was selected for publication. He also earned a graduate certificate in estate planning and taxation.

Luke Roberson is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Pensacola office. Before joining Jones Walker, Roberson served as a law clerk to Judge Rhesa H. Barksdale of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, where he developed extensive experience in complex legal research and writing, case analysis and the evaluation of sophisticated legal issues. While earning his law degree, Roberson served as internal vice chair of the Moot Court board.

Frank C. Saldaña is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the bankruptcy and restructuring team in the Houston office. Saldaña has experience drafting motions and conducting legal research for complex Chapter 11 matters. He also has experience across a variety of practice areas and industries, including maritime, construction, labor and employment, and energy litigation. In the area of immigration law, he has drafted pretrial and appellate briefs, conducted research on administrative law and appellate court decisions, and prepared and filed court documents. While earning his law degree, Saldaña competed as a member of the John R. Brown Admiralty Appellate Moot Court Team. He also served as appellate chair of the Tulane Moot Court Program and as associate director of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP is among the 140 largest law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and Texas, the firm serves local, regional, national and international business interests. The firm provides a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.