Jonathan Ferrara Returns With 3D-Printed Sculptures

Gallery exterior photo with Matthew Weldon Showman and Jonathan Ferrara by Joliet Morrill, courtesy of Ferrara Showman Gallery New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – After spending more than two decades growing Ferrara Showman Gallery into a business representing artists and collectors from around the world, owner Jonathan Ferrara has returned to his own artistic practice, using 3D printing technology developed in collaboration with the Tulane School of Architecture to create his first solo exhibition in 23 years.

“I have always been an artist. I never stopped making my own art, but while running the gallery, my studio time got more compressed, and I had less time to devote to it,” Ferrara said.

Ferrara credits his partnership with Matthew Showman, the gallery’s longtime director and now business partner, with making that possible. Showman became a full partner in 2024 when the Jonathan Ferrara Gallery was renamed Ferrara Showman Gallery.

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“The catalyst for my return to the studio was my partnership with Matthew Showman,” Ferrara said. “With Matthew taking on even more of a lead role in the gallery and the daily running of the gallery as my business partner, I am able to dedicate time in my studio every day.”

Ferrara said the additional time, along with building a dedicated studio in his home after 15 years without a permanent workspace and finding renewed creative inspiration, gave him the right conditions to begin creating again.

“Simply put, I have more time and mental capacity to create,” he said.

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Technology Meets Sculpture

Photo by Mike Smith, courtesy of Ferrara Showman Gallery New Orleans.

Ferrara’s exhibition also showcases how 3D printing is changing sculpture. The process begins with plaster casts of his hands, which are digitally scanned, resized and refined through the Tulane School of Architecture’s 3D Lab before being printed. Ferrara said gallery artist Anastasia Pelias introduced him to Nick Licausi who oversees the Lab, and the two began collaborating in 2025.

“3D printing is the basis of my exhibition,” Ferrara said. “The first step is to cast my hands in plaster. I then brought those hands to the 3D Lab to begin iterating the various arrangements and orientations of the works I wanted to create.”

Ferrara applies layers of epoxy and paint to recreate the appearance of skin, ceramic, stainless steel, bronze, copper, gold and glass.

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“I firmly believe that 3D printing is the future of sculpture because it allows an artist to be exceptionally dynamic in making sculptures that might otherwise through traditional processes take years and cost thousands of dollars,” he said. “It’s simply more fluid and cost effective.”

Photo by Mike Smith, courtesy of Ferrara Showman Gallery New Orleans

Reinventing the Business

Ferrara said innovation has also defined the gallery’s business strategy.

“As a gallery owner I feel like I have seen it all,” he said. “Every challenge I have been faced with has shaped me and my business.”

He opened his first gallery in 1995 intending to exhibit his own work. Instead, the business steadily expanded from representing local artists to building a national and international roster of artists and collectors.

“When Katrina hit, I realized that our business was too local in nature and that we could not rely on just the New Orleans market,” Ferrara said.

Beginning in 2007, the gallery embarked on a decade-long strategy of exhibiting at seven major art fairs each year, including events in New York, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle and Miami, as well as Art Basel in Switzerland. Ferrara acknowledged the expansion required significant time and financial investment but said it transformed the gallery’s reach.

Another key business decision, he said, was purchasing the Julia Street property where the gallery has operated since 2007.

“This has benefited the gallery by minimizing our fixed costs while occupying one of the most prime locations in the Arts District,” he said.

Ferrara also credits Showman with helping position the gallery for its next stage of growth.

“Matthew has brought a keen curatorial eye to the gallery and an amazing attention to detail,” Ferrara said. “We complement each other exceptionally well and that has helped the gallery grow and prosper.”

Returning to the Artist’s Role

Although Ferrara has spent more than 30 years promoting other artists, he said presenting his own work again required a different mindset.

“I have always loved supporting other artists and their work,” he said. “But there is nothing quite like making your own artwork. The ability to take an idea, a simple thought, and turn it into something tangible is incredibly fulfilling.”

Photo by Mike Smith, courtesy of Ferrara Showman Gallery New Orleans

Ferrara admitted exhibiting his own work in his own gallery after more than two decades was initially daunting.

“But once I assembled and finished the first piece and saw how beautiful it was, that all went away and was replaced by pure inspiration and a huge desire to share my creative vision with the world,” he said.

Offerings, Ferrara’s first solo exhibition in 23 years, remains on view through July 11 at Ferrara Showman Gallery.