John Woodard Promoted to VP of Stirling

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — Stirling, a commercial real estate firm, has announced the promotion of John Woodard as vice president.

Woodard, who joined Stirling full-time in 2020, has been promoted to vice president and will lead Stirling’s New Orleans office at the Pan-American Life Center. Previously serving as director of development and asset management, Stirling representatives state that Woodard has evolved into a “multi-faceted real estate professional, contributing across a variety of business lines.”

His notable achievements include leading Stirling’s first build-to-rent communities and overseeing the development of the company’s new corporate headquarters at River Chase in Covington. Additionally, he plays a pivotal role in asset management for Stirling’s New Orleans properties, including the Pan-American Life Center, Magnolia Marketplace, Mid-City Marketplace and the Offices at Mid-City, along with the company’s multi-family portfolio. As the company’s liaison for government relations, Woodard’s diverse experience includes serving as aide to Congressman Steve Scalise and later being appointed as White House Liaison and Special Advisor at the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In his new role as vice president, Woodard will continue his leadership responsibilities with a heightened focus on expanding Stirling’s business development efforts across the region, particularly in the New Orleans market.

“Since John first joined our Development Division, his leadership has been invaluable to Stirling’s continued success. His dedication and resilience have consistently delivered positive outcomes on every project and initiative he’s led. We are thrilled to see him take on this expanded role,” said Townsend Underhill, president & CEO of Stirling, in a press release.

A Covington native, Woodard is a graduate of the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University with an MBA in finance and real estate and holds a B.S. in finance from LSU, where he also served as LSU Student Body President. Outside of Stirling, he is an adjunct lecturer for the Tulane School of Architecture and serves as a member of the GNO, Inc. NextGen Council, Urban Land Institute (ULI) Louisiana, ICSC, NMHC, Friends of the Cabildo and formerly the National WWII Museum Young Benefactors and LSU Young Alumni Council.