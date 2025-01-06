Joe’s Café Expands King Cake Production Facility and Pledges Support to New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café announced the expansion of its King Cake production facility in time for King’s Day on Jan. 6. With larger production capacity, Joe’s Café king cakes will be available at all six Joe’s Café locations, at select grocery stores, and through local delivery and nationwide shipping.

To support the community, Joe’s Café will donate a portion of King Cake sales to the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund, helping those impacted by recent events.

“Mardi Gras and King Cakes are about bringing people together. Our family has suffered loss in the past two years and our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragic event in New Orleans,” said James Armand, founder of Joe’s Café. “Our family wanted to support those affected by this tragedy. Donating a portion of proceeds from King Cake sales seemed like the right thing to do.”

“Our King Cakes have been a cherished tradition for over 35 years,” said Justin Armand, partner of Joe’s Café. “We’ve been working hard all year long to meet the growing demands of our king cakes, locally and nationwide.”

To accommodate the surging popularity of its king cakes, Joe’s Café has expanded its production facility by 36%, with king cake production operating twenty-four hours per day starting Jan. 5 and through the entire carnival season. This investment ensures the company can produce more king cakes than ever while maintaining quality.

After a one-year hiatus due to supply issues, the fan-favorite Praline Pecan King Cake is back by popular demand. Fans nationwide can once again savor this specialty flavor that embodies the richness of Mardi Gras.

Joe’s Café is making it easier than ever to enjoy king cakes, no matter where you are, with nationwide shipping. In addition, Joe’s Café now offers overnight shipping. This is an upgrade from last year’s two-day shipping. Every shipped king cake includes festive Mardi Gras beads, a rich history of the king cake tradition, and Community Coffee to complete the experience.

Through a partnership with Uber Eats, customers in the New Orleans area can have Joe’s Café king cakes delivered directly to their door.

Joe’s Café is renowned for its braided, cinnamon-infused dough topped with creamy icing and festive Mardi Gras colors. In addition to the popular Praline Pecan King Cake, patrons can indulge in a variety of king cake flavors, including traditional, praline pecan, strawberry, lemon, apple, Bavarian cream, cream cheese, strawberry cream cheese, and fried donut.

In addition, local customers can register to win a Joe’s Café king cake with drawings held every Wednesday throughout the carnival season. Register here.

Founded in 1988 by James and Stacey Armand, Joe’s Café has become a staple in the New Orleans community. From its humble beginnings as a donut shop on Lapalco Blvd., the business has grown to encompass six locations including Barataria, Causeway, Gretna, Lapalco, Terrytown, and Westwego.