Joe Eagan Appointed Market Director for Dignity Memorial New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Service Corporation International (SCI), owner and operator of several Dignity Memorial® funeral homes and cemeteries in the Greater New Orleans area, is pleased to announce that Joe Eagan has been promoted to New Orleans market director. He replaces Huey Campbell, who has dedicated 38 years of service to SCI and will continue to support all New Orleans operations as a senior funeral director.

As the New Orleans market director, Eagan will oversee operations for eight properties in the Greater New Orleans area: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Gentilly, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens in Chalmette, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden in Covington and Heaven’s Pets Cremation and Bereavement Center.

A sixth-generation funeral director, Eagan has dedicated more than half of his life to caring for the needs of local families during some of the most difficult times in their lives. Eagan previously served as general manager for Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

“Our staff and the families we care for are in good hands with Joe Eagan,” said Mike White, senior managing director at SCI. “Through his exemplary leadership and deep understanding of the industry, Joe has demonstrated the ability to manage any challenge that comes his way. We are grateful for his commitment to SCI, and we look forward to serving future generations of New Orleans area families under his leadership and guidance.”

Eagan currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. He is the immediate past president of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association and a member of the Krewe of Thoth. Eagan holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of New Orleans.

“I am honored to continue my career alongside the hardworking and caring professionals at our unique and historically significant New Orleans area properties,” said Eagan. “My top priority is to ensure our dedicated staff continues to provide the highest level of personalized, compassionate care to the multiple generations of local families we serve during what is often their greatest time of need.”