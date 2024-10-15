JLV Construction Partners with PRC to Preserve Historic Church

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — JLV Construction (JLV), which specializes in the building and renovation of commercial and residential properties, has announced its partnership with the Preservation Resource Center (PRC) of New Orleans.

Together, they aim to preserve a key piece of New Orleans’ historical and cultural fabric, the Holy Aid & Spiritual Comfort Church. The church, which carries deep ties to the city’s jazz history, has faced severe structural damage, especially after Hurricane Francine.

“The Holy Aid & Spiritual Comfort Church represents more than just a building; it’s a testament to the rich cultural history of New Orleans,” said Kirk Williamson, JLV CEO in a press release. “Reverend Lewis’ dream was to create a haven of spiritual and communal solace, and we are committed to ensuring that dream endures for generations to come.”

JLV, in collaboration with PRC, is calling on the community and stakeholders to support their efforts in restoring the church. The structure, damaged by hurricanes and the passage of time, was recently shored up by JLV to prevent further deterioration. However, the journey to full restoration requires extensive resources, and fundraising efforts are currently underway.

“We acted quickly to shore up what remains of this historic church,” stated Jeff Delatte, JLV Vice President of Business Development. “But there is still much work to be done. The Holy Aid & Spiritual Comfort Church is a piece of our city’s soul and restoring it will require the entire community’s support.”

The Holy Aid & Spiritual Comfort Church has been recognized by national preservation organizations, most notably being named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “11 Most Endangered Historic Places List.” This recognition underscores the critical need for action to protect this irreplaceable landmark.

“Our partnership with JLV is a crucial step towards safeguarding this significant element of New Orleans’ cultural heritage. We invite everyone who values our city’s unique history to contribute to the restoration of the Holy Aid & Spiritual Comfort Church. Together, we can ensure that this symbol of community, spirituality, and jazz history remains for future generations,” said Michelle Shoriak, director of conservation and education.

With the recent coverage of the church’s plight on WGNO, JLV and PRC hope to ignite public interest and financial support for this cause. Additionally, drone footage capturing the church post-Hurricane Francine demonstrates both the severity of the damage and the urgent need for preservation.

To aid in the fundraising efforts, donations can be made through the PRC’s donation page. Every contribution, large or small, will play a role in restoring this iconic building.

JLV and PRC strongly urges the community to come together to honor Reverend Lewis’ dream and preserve an essential part of NOLA history.