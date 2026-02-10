JLV Construction Names New Director of Operations – Trey Herkes. Photo provided by JLV Construction.

NEW ORLEANS – JLV Construction, which specializes in the building and renovation of commercial and residential properties, has announced that Trey Herkes has been named Director of Operations, a key leadership role that will support JLV Construction’s continued growth and commitment to excellence in the Greater New Orleans market.

In the position, Herkes will oversee daily operations, project execution, team coordination and strategic initiatives to help ensure the company delivers high-quality results for homeowners and clients across the region.

Herkes brings more than 15 years of experience in project management and operational leadership. Company officials said his background strengthens JLV’s ability to manage complex projects with efficiency and attention to detail. JLV Construction said it remains focused on creating lasting value for clients while preserving the character of New Orleans homes.

- Sponsors -

“Trey has earned this role through his consistency, leadership, and dedication to our team and our clients,” said Jose Villeda, owner of JLV Construction. “He leads by example, and his commitment to quality and communication reflects exactly what JLV stands for. We’re proud to have him stepping into this position as we continue to grow across New Orleans.”

As director of operations, Herkes will help guide the company’s next phase of growth, with a focus on maintaining its standards and client-first approach.

JLV Construction officials said the appointment reflects JLV’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding its presence in the residential construction and renovation market in the New Orleans area.