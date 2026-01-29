Login
JLNO Announces 2026 Women’s Leadership Summit

January 29, 2026
JLNO Announces 2026 Women's Leadership Summit. Image provided by the Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO).

NEW ORLEANS — The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) will host its 2026 Women’s Leadership Summit on Mar. 6 at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel, 444 St. Charles Ave., from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The one-day summit is designed for women at all stages of their careers, including emerging leaders, entrepreneurs and seasoned executives.

This year’s theme, “Conditioned for Courage: Fit in Every Way to Go Further,” focuses on professional growth, personal development and community impact, with an emphasis on building leadership capacity in an evolving workplace and civic landscape.

Programming will include a keynote address, interactive breakout sessions and structured networking opportunities intended to foster connections among women leaders across the Greater New Orleans region. The event will also feature a vendor marketplace highlighting local women-owned businesses and artisans.

According to the Junior League of New Orleans, the summit aims to provide participants with practical tools, insights and peer connections to support leadership advancement in both professional and community settings.

All proceeds from the Women’s Leadership Summit support the Junior League of New Orleans community initiatives and leadership training programs. JLNO’s mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

Additional information and registration details are available here.

