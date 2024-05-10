Jeremy Brady Joins BBR Creative

BATON ROUGE – BBR Creative, a Baton Rouge-based marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Brady as creative director.

A resident of New Orleans, Brady is an award-winning designer and illustrator who has more than 15 years of industry experience. He will work out of BBR’s Baton Rouge office.

Brady has collaborated with many high-profile brands, including Yelp, GitHub, HubSpot, Cartoon Network, Chick-fil-A, Sprite and the NBA. His work has been featured in publications such as AdAge and AdWeek. He’s won Gold Telly, Gold Muse, AIGA Seed, W3 and Shorty awards.

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy join our team and take over the important position of overseeing our creative product,” said Emily Burke, BBR CEO and co-owner, in a press release. “His experience in building creative teams along with leading creative strategy and brand development is exactly what we were looking for to elevate our work for existing and future client partners.”

Brady recently represented BBR as the keynote speaker for the AAF-Baton Rouge MODE Student Conference. He also serves as a mentor through Designed and ADPList.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented teams, crafting creative campaigns that get people to feel something good and do something that makes their lives just a little bit better,” he said. “Fast forward to BBR Creative, and I find myself in an incredible position being able to build brands with a talented team just outside my door here in Louisiana.”

BBR Creative is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned creative marketing agency with offices in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. In business for 27 years, it provides branding, integrated marketing campaigns and digital marketing services.