Jennifer Manning Honored by Clinical Nurse Specialist Institute

NEW ORLEANS – The Clinical Nurse Specialist Institute inducted 15 nurse leaders to its 2024 Class of Fellows in recognition for their contributions to the field during last month’s National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists annual conference in New Orleans. Among those inducted was Jennifer Manning, who is the LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing associate dean for undergraduate nursing programs.

Manning joins a group of 106 CNSI Fellows around the country who serve as leaders in the nursing profession, advocates for patients and families and forerunners of innovations to improve the health of populations.

“I extend my congratulations to each and every one of you and I am incredibly proud and inspired by your work,” said Maureen Seckal, chair of the CNSI board of trustees. “You have all contributed to the advancement of the CNS role, whether it is being an advocate for APRN licensing and independent practice, new clinical knowledge and best practices based on evidence, education of nurses and nurse trainees in academic and clinical settings, establishing safety net policies and practices, being an entrepreneur, or one of the many other examples of local, state and national impact.”

Manning currently serves as the president of the NACNS board of directors. A board-certified adult health clinical nurse specialist and certified nurse educator, she has published on topics related to nursing education, healthy work environments and nurse leadership.

At LSU Health New Orleans, she serves as the program director for the Baccalaureate Articulation Program and the AGCNS concentration, and she is an associate professor of clinic nursing. She also serves as a clinical nurse researcher at East Jefferson General Hospital. She is active in various professional organizations and serves on the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing, Master of Science in nursing and Doctor of Nursing Science from LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing.