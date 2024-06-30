For over 75 years, Metairie Bank has dedicated itself to serving the hard-working families and businesses of Jefferson Parish and beyond. Established in 1947 by local business leaders to foster Metairie’s prosperity, it has grown to become the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish, with assets exceeding $600 million.

From a single branch on Airline Highway, this cherished community bank has spread across the state with nine locations, including two on the Northshore and a new branch opening in Covington in August. Known as The Bank of Personal Service, Metairie Bank prioritizes building relationships to assist customers in reaching their goals.

“Our commitment goes beyond banking; we’re dedicated to enriching the communities we serve, aiming for a lasting impact on its well-being and growth.” Says Metairie Bank CEO John LeBlanc.

Through both financial contributions and volunteerism, Metairie Bank supports many organizations such as Junior Achievement, Youth Service Bureau, Jefferson Beautification Inc., The Better Business Bureau, The American Cancer Society, Children’s Hospital, Crime Stoppers, St. Tammany Corporation, to name just a few. The bank is also an active member of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s not just about financial transactions; it’s about supporting the organizations that enhance our communities, creating better places to live, work, and play.” says Metairie Bank President Mike Gennaro.

Metairie Bank’s commitment to customers and the community has not gone unnoticed. The bank has been named “Best Bank” by readers of New Orleans CityBusiness and “Best Local Bank” by Gambit Weekly. Metairie Bank has also been voted one of the “Best Places to Work” by readers of CityBusiness several times.

“We turn our customers’ dreams into reality,” LeBlanc emphasizes. “It’s all about them, not us. We’re not here to talk; we’re here to listen. That’s the essence of being a community bank.”

3344 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA | 504-834-6330 | metairiebank.com