Soon to be celebrating its 65th year, Lakeside Shopping Center is the Greater New Orleans area’s premiere shopping district boasting exclusive stores found nowhere else across the Gulf Coast region. Perfectly placed between the historic French Quarter and the renowned Louis Armstrong International Airport, the Center features over one hundred shops, restaurants, and retailers from a myriad of worldwide brands, Lakeside Shopping Center is where New Orleans goes to shop.

The Feil Organization, a private commercial real estate firm operating for over 70 years, has been deeply invested in the Greater New Orleans area for over ten years, with over 32 properties and 6.1 million square feet in the region, with Lakeside Shopping Center as one if it’s Crown Jewels. With a regional office in New Orleans that employs over 100 locals, The Feil Organization is devoted to the long-term economic prosperity of the region, its visitors, and its community.

A 1.2 million SF super-regional mall with a reputation for bringing first-to-market retailers to Greater New Orleans, Lakeside Shopping Center is the recent recipient of a 20-million-dollar renovation in 2019. Renovations, including raising sections of the ceiling, installing additional skylights, all new LED cove lighting, Carrera marble column treatments, and an extensive new soft seating package, have transformed the interior of the shopping center into a dynamic, modern space for customers to shop, dine, and play.

Recent retail additions have also brought new and exciting shopping opportunities to customers; with Apple, lululemon, and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry all having relocated and expanded their footprint. The food court has been updated as well, with the addition of Reginelli’s Pizzeria, Haagen-Dazs, and DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill. And new this summer, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Hollister Co., divisions of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will be adding three new storefronts to the Center. These new locations will feature the updated prototype formats for each brand, which are open, bright, and welcoming.

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. | Metairie, LA | 504-835-8000 | lakesideshopping.com