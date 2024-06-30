A child’s earliest life experiences have a profound, lasting impact, with 90% of brain development occurring before the age of 5. Recognizing the critical importance of these early years, the Jefferson Ready Start Network (JRSN)—a dedicated coalition of thought partners—has been working tirelessly to create and implement a bold local vision for early care and education that will prepare Jefferson Parish’s youngest citizens for lifelong success.

In Jefferson Parish, more than 47% of families cannot afford the basics, and a staggering 87% of children are not kindergarten ready. With two-thirds of parents with young children in the workforce, many struggle to access child care due to costs and long waiting lists. This situation not only affects families but also has a significant economic impact. Businesses lose $762 million annually due to child care breakdowns, underscoring the urgent need for accessible and affordable early care and education.

“We strongly advocate for businesses to fund early care and education because it offers a powerful investment opportunity,” says Sarintha Stricklin, Ph.D., executive director of the Jefferson Ready Start Network. “By supporting high-quality early care and education, businesses can contribute to students’ future success, empower families to actively participate in the workforce, and foster the growth and economic prosperity of our parish.”

JRSN is guided by an advisory board of civic and business leaders, community advocates and other stakeholders who collaborate to secure funding at both the parish and state levels. In 2021, JRSN partnered with the Jefferson Community Foundation to launch the Future Fund, a local fundraising source dedicated to increasing access to early learning for children in Jefferson Parish.

Early care and education programs for children from birth to 5 years old are not just about providing a safe space for children while their parents work. These programs offer a dual benefit: they support working families by enabling parents to participate in the workforce or pursue education and training opportunities, and they are foundational to a child’s cognitive, social, and emotional development—investments that will drive future economic growth.

501 Manhattan Boulevard, Harvey, LA | Jeffersonreadystartnetwork.com