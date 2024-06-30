Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc.

Nestled on the south shore of majestic Lake Pontchartrain, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana offers all the diversity, community, and excitement that our great state can provide. With a kaleidoscopic array of modern civic living and lush scenic marshland, Jefferson Parish offers a place to grow, and explore, but most of all is a place that feels like home.

Jefferson Parish offers unique and affordable family-oriented dining and shopping with immersive nature-based recreational and group event experiences. Comprised of the Mississippi East and West Banks and the Gulf Coast, the area showcases lively suburban business districts and historic neighborhood communities, espousing a distinct character of friendliness, fun, and relaxation. A region of rapid growth and business development over the past several decades, Jefferson Parish is the hidden jewel of the Gulf Coast, with business and tourism interests skyrocketing in recent years. Last year, Jefferson Parish generated nearly $2 billion in visitor spending along with 21,492 jobs and $658 million in employment earnings. Jefferson Parish remains the second largest spending parish produced by visitors, with visitors contributing $198 million in state and local tax revenues. With two major convention centers and numerous recreational facilities, Jefferson hosts conferences, meetings, exhibits, theatrical performances, and sports tournaments while world-class attractions provide families with vacation memories that can last a lifetime. There is always some new and exciting in Jefferson Parish, LA.

Celebrating its 25th year in 2025, the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. (JCVB) is the tourism arm of the parish, selling unique and expansive brand experiences for visitors from around the world. A nonprofit organization, JCVB actively partners with the local tourism and hospitality industry as an advocate for the businesses and residents of Jefferson Parish with its mission to enhance community economic vitality and maximize the resident quality of place.

Learn more at visitjeffersonparish.com.

1221 Elmwood Park Boulevard, New Orleans | 504-731-7083 | visitjeffersonparish.com