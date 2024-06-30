On a mission to improve the quality of life for all residents of Jefferson Parish both now and in the future, Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) is a nonprofit, community foundation focusing on the needs of the community and the power of philanthropy. With a rapidly expanding population, JCF is actively working to improve all areas of life for Jefferson Parish residents through senior initiatives, transit, race and equity, education, neighborhood support, and overall wellness.

A primary focus in JCF’s continuing efforts is race and equity. As a diverse and thriving community, JCF hopes to expand its cultural mosaic, celebrating a diverse mix of cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives. With a new marketing campaign featuring infants of various nationalities, JCF hopes to present these poignant symbols of our shared humanity and the inherent beauty found in our differences. Highlighting the rich tapestry of cultures that define us, JCF is looking toward a brighter, more equitable future for all.

One of JCF’s most exciting collaborations is the Jefferson Ready Start Network (JRSN), a coalition dedicated to enhancing early childhood education for children from birth to age five in our parish. JRSN unites community leaders and stakeholders to improve the quality and accessibility of early learning opportunities. Funding affordable early care and education also allows parents to work or pursue a college degree. JCF is working diligently to ensure that public resources are being funneled directly toward the children of Jefferson Parish and their lasting scholastic benefit.

Another way JCF is improving the parish is with the Jefferson Community Youth Leadership (JCYL) program. The mission of JCYL is to provide a lifelong commitment to leadership in Jefferson Parish. The program is open to high school junior and senior students in Jefferson Parish public, private, and parochial schools. The curriculum includes an opening retreat in September, then moves on to six (6) monthly thought-provoking sessions that expose students to the many facets of Jefferson Parish and how they fit into the fabric of the community. The year is capped off with a graduation ceremony in April. JCYL is FREE to both schools and students.

With the highest senior population in the state of Louisiana, one of JCF’s primary focuses is the sustainability of services for our aging population while also incentivizing new, younger residents to stay in the parish. Through evaluation efforts and widespread quality of life surveys, JCF is making active strides in assuring Jefferson Parish is a great place to live for this generation and the next.

504-264-1237 | jeffersoncommunity.org