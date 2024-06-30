JEDCO, an independent yet complementary arm of the Jefferson Parish government, is on a mission to build a resilient, equitable, diverse, and competitive economy by driving the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in Jefferson Parish. This award-winning, internationally accredited economic development organization has already helped attract billions in foreign direct investment to Jefferson Parish in recent years and has positioned the Parish to expand even further in the near future.

JEDCO recently celebrated a major win for the area with the attraction of UBE to Jefferson Parish. The $500 million facility will become the first U.S. manufacturing hub for key EV lithium-ion battery ingredients, bolstering the domestic EV battery supply chain and reducing reliance on foreign imports. Other recent success stories include Loop Linen, a 95-year-old textile company; Inland Seafood, the largest seafood distributor on the East Coast; Avondale Global Gateway, which is poised to become a multimodal logistics hub; and Gulf Wind Technology, which will help position Jefferson Parish as a major player in the global wind power industry.

JEDCO is equally focused on attracting large corporations and manufacturing titans to the region, and supporting small business owners and residents to improve quality of life.

- Sponsors -

“JEDCO has become a thought leader in our industry and with good reason,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “We take a holistic approach to economic development, one where we are creating an environment that attracts big business and early-stage ventures while also positioning us for innovation and sustainability. We work in tandem with key partners and elected officials to ensure the best possible future for Jefferson Parish.”

JEDCO recently published an Insurance Report and Action Plan to help address the current homeowner’s insurance crisis in Louisiana. This plan was used to great effect during the 2024 Legislative Session to drive policy advancements statewide.

700 Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA | 504-875-3908 | jedco.org