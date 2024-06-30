With several locations in Jefferson Parish, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana contributes much more to the community than great thrift finds. Not only does the organization bring in more than $5 million in revenue every year across its Jefferson Parish stores, Goodwill is celebrating 77 years of doing what it does best: putting people to work. As a premier social service organization in Southeastern Louisiana, Goodwill helps people find their path to sustainability and a more abundant life.

Founded in 1947, Goodwill offers opportunities to people with employment barriers to improve their economic self-sufficiency through training, education, support services, and employment. In recent years, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana received the LiveWell Jefferson Healthy Business Award for Creative DEI Programs from the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. It has also been named Nonprofit of the Year (New Orleans CityBusiness) and Best Thrift Shop (Where Y’at, Gambit Weekly). Its President & CEO, Jodee Daroca has twice been named a Woman of the year honoree by New Orleans CityBusiness, as well as named an Outstanding CPA in Business and Industry by the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA). Daroca not only loves working within the Jefferson Parish community, she also appreciates the larger family that makes up Goodwill Industries.

“Our donors are people who have gently used items they’d prefer not to throw away, so they donate them for Goodwill to either sell or recycle,” says Daroca. “Our shoppers are looking for bargains, working on a DIY project, or opting to make sustainable choices. Our students are looking for educational opportunities with support structures to help them beyond school. Our clients are people who have barriers to employment, and our employees are people looking for a place where they can earn more than minimum wage while also making an impact in their community.”

- Sponsors -

In addition to operating attended donation centers (ADC) and retail locations in Jefferson Parish, the organization is also an active member of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

3400 Tulane Avenue, Suite 1000, New Orleans | 504-456-2622 | goodwillno.org