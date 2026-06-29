Jefferson Parish is a great place to live, work, and raise a family, and the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority (JPFA) hopes to make that dream a reality. By providing financial assistance to Jefferson Parish residents and the surrounding parishes for homeownership, thereby enhancing economic development, the JPFA works with participating lenders and realtors to help their Greater New Orleans neighbors find the home they’ve always hoped for. To that end, the JPFA’s Board of Trustees and professional team meet monthly to discuss how their programs can be adapted to help promote homeownership in Jefferson Parish.

“The JPFA Board of Trustees and professional team are committed to developing programs that promote homeownership in Jefferson Parish,” says Lauren Ruppel, Executive Director. “Most first-time homebuyers don’t realize the assistance is available. I work very closely with local realtors and lenders to spread the word in our community so we can help make it happen sooner.”

Founded in 1979 as a public trust, the JPFA has financed almost 13,000 home loans totaling over $1 billion dollars. Today, Executive Director Lauren Ruppel works closely with realtors and participating lenders to learn how the Authority can make a difference in getting a first-time homebuyer to the closing table. With the cost of insurance, higher interest rates, and the cost of living increasing significantly, many first-time homebuyers may not have enough money saved to cover the cost of a down payment and their closing costs. A JPFA down payment assistance program can help reduce the amount homebuyers need to put down, which directly impacts affordability.

The JPFA has also invested in those who support their community through the Heroes to Homeowners grant and use an approved assistance program through the JPFA. The Heroes to Homeowners grant offers an additional $2500 grant to those who work in education, healthcare, first responders, and active or former military members. This is another commitment the Authority has made to make homeownership more attainable to first-time homebuyers in Jefferson Parish.

1221 Elmwood Park Boulevard, Suite 505 // Jefferson // 504-736-6311​ // jpfinanceauthority.com