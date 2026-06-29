While Jefferson Parish is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family, that doesn’t mean there aren’t improvements that can be made every day. The Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF), the nonprofit community foundation for Jefferson Parish, is dedicated to enriching the quality of life for residents, visitors, and businesses in Jefferson Parish, acting as their voice and advocate for real change that really matters.

“Having a community foundation dedicated exclusively to Jefferson Parish is incredibly important because local challenges require local solutions,” says Christine T. Briede, CFRE, President and CEO of the Jefferson Community Foundation. “A community foundation understands the unique needs, opportunities, and priorities of the people it serves.”

While access to affordable housing, quality early childhood education and childcare, workforce development, public safety, healthcare, drainage and infrastructure, and opportunities for young families are among the most pressing issues for residents, JCF knows that community connections are just as important, allowing residents to engage with their neighbors, support local causes, and have meaningful conversations about the future of their parish. Several recent initiatives, including the sports tourism opportunities of the Regional Aquatics Center at Hope Haven and JCF’s work as the fiscal sponsor of the Jefferson Ready Start Network, which helps expand access to quality early care and education, are key factors in the long-term growth of their community. By providing a permanent vehicle for philanthropy in Jefferson Parish, JCF is ensuring that local resources remain focused on improving the lives of residents for generations to come.

“Jefferson Community Foundation serves as a bridge between generous donors, community leaders, nonprofits, businesses, and government partners,” says Briede. “Our vision is simple: a stronger, more connected Jefferson Parish where every resident can thrive. That work is only possible because we have a community foundation dedicated to understanding and addressing the specific needs of our parish.”

3908 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Suite A // Metairie // 504-264-1237 // jeffersoncommunity.org