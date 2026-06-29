For nearly four decades, JEDCO has helped create the conditions that allow businesses, industries, and communities to thrive. As the longest continuously accredited economic development organization in Louisiana, JEDCO has helped facilitate more than $1 billion in announced investment in Jefferson Parish through transformative projects ranging from UBE’s $500-million plus manufacturing facility supporting the electric vehicle battery supply chain to RNGD’s new 14-acre headquarters and training campus to major expansions by companies such as US Foods, Bunge, and Reily Foods.

While business attraction remains a core focus, JEDCO is also investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs. One of its most ambitious initiatives is the planned development of a Regional Food & Beverage incubator to be built at the Churchill campus on the West Bank. Fueled by $8.7 million in federal funding and grants, the facility will provide commercial kitchens, storage, technical assistance, and production space for food entrepreneurs.

“Food and beverage is one of Louisiana’s most iconic industries, yet many entrepreneurs face significant barriers when trying to grow from a small operation into a scalable business,” said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President and CEO. “This incubator is about creating opportunities, removing obstacles, and building the infrastructure that allows innovation to thrive.”

Demonstrating how economic development can creatively support both existing and emerging industries, JEDCO has bolstered support for Jefferson Parish’s premium off-bottom oyster industry through branding, marketing, and industry partnerships. By promoting the Grand Isle Jewels brand, JEDCO has helped raise awareness about the innovative work taking place to revitalize the oyster industry in Grand Isle, prompting an increase in Jewels oysters on menus across the city, state, and beyond. The organization also recently launched the Jefferson Design District, a 320-acre district in Old Jefferson focused on supporting the growth of design-related businesses through tax incentives and specialized financing programs.

700 Churchill Parkway // Avondale // 504-875-3908 // jedco.org